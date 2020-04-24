Though nothing will be official until May 8, it appears all of the spring sports at local AHSAA private schools Providence Christian and Houston Academy will remain in the same classification as they were this year.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board approved on Thursday using only the 2019 spring sports season for the private school Competitive Balance Formula in its current reclassification process.
The formula, which assigns point totals to private schools for state finishes in a specific sport, typically features two years of championship points for reclassification in all sports. However, a two-year spring sports total couldn’t be amassed for current realignment after this year’s spring championship programs were canceled by a state government and state health department mandate because of the coronavirus.
The AHSAA Central Board, upon a recommendation by Matt Massey, the Chairman of the Classification Task Force, voted on Thursday to move only the spring sports school teams that earned enough points in 2019 to be leveled up.
Thursday’s ruling means only a co-ed sport where both the girls and boys teams in a spring sport earned a top-two state finish in 2019 would move up a classification. All others would remain in the classification they competed in this year and last year.
The AHSAA lists co-ed sports for reclassification as outdoor track, indoor track, tennis, soccer, cross country, basketball and swimming and diving.
Golf, though the AHSAA has separate girls and boys teams, is not in the co-ed list since the two sports do not have the same classifications. Boys golf has six classes and the girls four.
The Providence Christian girls team won the state title and the boys team finished second last year, but neither program will move up because golf isn’t considered co-ed, but as a single sport.
As a result of Thursday’s Central Board ruling, Houston Academy boys tennis and golf teams along with the Providence Christian baseball, boys golf, girls golf and track/field teams avoided a potential move up in classification. All had won a state title or finished as a state runner-up in 2019. Had the season played out through championship play and any of the teams finished as a state champion or runner-up this year, it would have moved up to another classification for the next two years.
As it is, the Houston Academy boys tennis team remains in Class 1A-2A-3A and its boys golf team in Class 3A. The Providence Christian baseball team and track/field teams stay in Class 3A, the girls golf team stays in Class 1A-3A and the boys golf team in Class 4A.
The official alignments for all spring sports, including baseball and softball, will be announced by the AHSAA Central Board following a May 8 teleconference.
In other action during a busy board meeting on Thursday:
>> The Central Board approved three regular-season wrestling tournaments specifically for girls participants. This past year, 46 girls participated in wrestling in the state and the number could increase this year. The tournament participation would not affect girl wrestlers from qualifying for the current AHSAA section or state meets.
No tournament dates or locations have been finalized yet.
Among the 46 girls who participated in wrestling this past year, four came from the Wiregrass — two each at Enterprise and Dothan. There also were three girls wrestlers at nearby Russell County, including Shelby Fugate, a senior who won two state tournament matches against boys (both by pins) and plans to wrestle in college at Central Methodist in Missouri. Seventh grader Lena Johannson of Weaver High School near Anniston also won a state tournament match this past winter, though by medical forfeit.
In other wrestling action, the board approved the time format of three two-minute rounds for all state tournament medal matches and will maintain eight qualifiers advancing out of the section matches for the state meet in Class 1A-4A and 7A and 16 qualifiers for Class 5A-6A. Last month, the AHSAA tweaked the classifications, moving 5A out of the lowest class and into one with 6A.
>> Beginning in 2020-21 school year, the board approved moving the annual North-South All-Star Football game to December from its current July date. The game will be played the week following the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football game. Both contests will feature seniors in the Class of 2021.
As of now, this year’s North-South football game, along with the other sports during the All-Star Sports Week, is still scheduled to play held this July in Montgomery.
>> The Central Board approved requiring all AHSAA coaches to complete the NFHS Mental Health course as part of coaches’ certification. The course, which is free to member school coaches, is a tool to help coaches recognize signs of depression.
>> Basketball’s mercy rule was approved to be continued during the state playoffs through regional play with one exception — it will now include stopping the clock in the fourth quarter on free throws. The mercy rule allows clock operators to run the clock continuously in the fourth quarter (except timeouts) when a team earns a 30-point lead.
The mercy rule will not, however, be used during the AHSAA state semifinals and finals in Birmingham.
>> Also in basketball, the board approved, as a cost-saving measure, to allow areas with five or three teams to play the first round “play-in” game at the site of the fourth seed or the second seed, respectively. All remaining games will be played at the site of the top seed. Revenue for each site would be divided amongst all teams in the area tournament.
>> The board also approved requiring all head bowling coaches to take a bowling rules test beginning in 2020-21.
>> The board also approved moving the cross country section and state meets up one week, starting in the 2021 season. The move does not affect this year’s dates in 2020, set for Nov. 5-7 for section meets and Nov. 14 for the state meet. The dates for next year in 2021, approved by Thursday’s board action, are Oct. 28-30 for section meets and Nov. 6 for the state meet.
