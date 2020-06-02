SEC signees and local softball pitching stars Jaala Torrence and Stephanie Schoonover will duel against each other one more time in their high school uniform.
Twenty-nine other Wiregrass senior softball players from this past season will also get one last chance to don their school’s colors.
The 31 seniors will play in the Dothan Diamond Classic Senior Sendoff on Thursday, June 18 at the Westgate Softball Complex. All 31 were on teams scheduled to compete in the Dothan Diamond Classic in April before it was cancelled by the COVID-19 virus.
The event, scheduled as a doubleheader, is set for 5:30 p.m. The seniors will be recognized with their parents before the start similar to Senior Days at athletic events.
“We want to give them a Senior Night they never had,” said Westgate Softball Complex supervisor Rhonda Kirk, the event organizer. “We want to give them the opportunity to play and put that uniform on one more time.”
The 31 players, divided into two teams through a draw similar to the tournament, are scheduled to play in two 5-inning games.
“We will play two five-inning games,” Kirk said. “If the kids are happy with that, we will quit playing. If they want to play a little more, we will play a little more.”
A Home Run Derby featuring former Dothan High and Auburn University standout Kasey Cooper and senior participants will be held at 4 p.m. The derby winner will receive a new bat.
Admission to the Senior Sendoff is free. However, fans, if they choose, can donate money toward expenses for the 2021 Dothan Diamond Classic in set up donation buckets.
There’s plenty of talent on the field for the two games. Of the 31 players, 11 will play college softball and one other player has committed to a college.
The headliners are Torrence and Schoonover, the two pitchers bound to Southeastern Conference programs. Torrence, who played at Dothan High this past year, signed with Alabama in the fall, while Schoonover, a Rehobeth standout, inked with Kentucky.
There is one other Division I signee set to compete in the Senior Sendoff — Dale County catcher Liz Rodebaugh, who signed last fall to play at Tennessee Chattanooga.
Five players have signed with local junior college program Wallace College — Ariton shortstop Robin Tomlin, Ashford outfielder Maddie Brown, Ashford second baseman Darian Bell, Dothan catcher Emily Sellers and Providence Christian pitcher Emma Houston.
Another player, Wicksburg shortstop Theresa Reynolds, has signed with JUCO power Chipola College of nearby Marianna. Other college signees are Ariton catcher Jayden Thornton (Gordon State Community College) and Dothan shortstop KJ Braswell (Chattanooga State Community College).
Wicksburg pitcher/outfielder Shelby Holland has committed to play at Judson College and plans to sign with that program sometime in the next couple of weeks.
The Senior Sendoff, according to Kirk, was originally an idea from a dad, Jeremy Suggs, and Providence Christian head coach Cory Driggers, who pitched the idea to Kirk. She then pitched it to her bosses at Dothan Leisure Service and they approved of it.
Kirk then contacted coaches of the 16 teams who were set to play in the Diamond Classic to gauge the interest of senior players.
Eventually, 31 seniors accepted the chance to play in the event. Ten schools will be represented. Dothan, Ariton and Ashford have the most representatives with five each, while Wicksburg, Providence Christian and Cottonwood have three each. Geneva and Slocomb have two players each and Rehobeth and Dale County one each for the games.
The other six tournament teams — Enterprise, Eufaula, Headland, Houston Academy, Geneva County and G.W. Long — either had no seniors or had seniors with previous commitments and couldn’t play, said Kirk.
The 31 players were divided into two teams through a ping-pong draw, said Kirk, in similar fashion to how the draw for the Diamond Classic tournament.
“Naturally I placed the two SEC pitchers on different teams,” Kirk said. “After that I put names of the other pitchers and catchers on put ping-pong balls in a bucket and like we do with the (tournament) draw, I drew it out with the first one going on one team and the next player on the other team. I did the same thing with each position. It is about as fair as I know how to do it.”
Kirk said coaches of the top four finishing teams from the 2019 Dothan Diamond Classic agreed to coach the two teams.
Jessica Noble, who led Northview to the 2019 Diamond Classic title, along with Nicole Dutton, coach of fourth-place Dale County, will guide one team. Nathan Rainey of runner-up Wicksburg and Brent Johnson of third-place Geneva will lead the other team.
Both teams have a practice on Tuesday, June 9 at 5 p.m. at the Westgate Softball Complex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.