Five Wiregrass standouts helped the South All-Stars to a wild doubleheader sweep over the North in baseball action Tuesday night at the All-Sports Week in Montgomery.
The five – Wicksburg’s Kade Snell, Providence Christian’s Grayson Stewart, Headland’s Jacob Killingsworth, Charles Henderson’s Cole McWhorter and Goshen’s McGwire Stanley – combined for 12 hits and 10 runs batted in during the South’s 16-7 and 18-16 sweep at Riverwalk Stadium.
Snell and Stewart also had strong two-inning pitching performances.
The victories were guided by Charles Henderson head coIach Matt Whitton, the South’s head coach.
In the opening 16-7 win, the five combined on seven of the South’s 12 hits and drove in seven runs. Stewart went 1-for-2 with a walk and one RBI. McWhorter was 2-for-3. Snell was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs batted in. Stanley went hitless in two at-bats, but was hit by a pitch and scored. Killingsworth was 0-for-2, but walked once and scored.
In game two, one the South won with a nine-run sixth-inning to overcome a 14-9 deficit, Snell was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Killingsworth was 1-for-3. Stewart was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. McWhorter was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Stanley was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, one coming on a sacrifice fly.
In the opener, Stewart was the starting pitcher for the South and retired six of the seven batters he faced, allowing only one runner on a hit batter. He struck out one. In game two, Snell, an Auburn commitment, started and allowed two hits and one run, but also struck out two.
The doubleheader, the 57th and 58th games in the series, set several all-star records, including total runs scored (57) and total hits (41).
Basketball
Charles Henderson teammates deliver: Charles Henderson girls basketball standouts Niaira Jones and Samira Moore both had solid games in the South’s 65-46 loss to the North on Tuesday night at the Alabama State Acadome.
Jones scored a co-team-high 11 points off 4-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-7 on 3-pointers, and had one rebound, one steal and three turnovers. Moore earned six points, a team-high eight rebounds and five blocked shots. She also had two steals, one assist and three turnovers in 23 minutes before fouling out.
Abbeville’s Madisen Grimsley and Headland’s Adrianna Galloway also played for the South. Grimsley, in just eight minutes of playing time, scored three points and had two rebounds. She hit 1-of-2 shots from the floor and also 1-of-2 at the foul line. Galloway, who played seven minutes, had two assists and one rebounding, missing her only shot attempt of the game.
Slocomb’s Whitaker plays in boys game: Slocomb’s Braydon Whitaker was the lone Wiregrass player to compete in the boys basketball game on Tuesday, a 88-75 South win.
Whitaker played seven minutes and scored two points and had one rebound. He hit 1-of-3 shots in his brief appearance.
Enterprise’s Dallas Howell and Barbour County’s Willie Screws were originally selected to play, but neither could attend. Howell couldn’t because of a knee injury and hasn’t been cleared to play yet.
Cross Country
Two compete for South team: Enterprise’s Tyler Rathburn and Zion Chapel’s Justin Porterfield ran for the South boys team in the cross country event Wednesday.
Rathburn finished in 11th place among the 18 runners with a time of 18 minutes and 23 seconds. Porterfield was 17th in 20:57.50. Guntersville’s Sam Moultrie won the race in 16:44.90, helping the North edge the South, 27-28.
The Wiregrass was not represented in the girls race, which was dominated by the South, 19-36. Auburn High’s Samantha Rogers clocked 19:22.20 at AUM’s course to win the girls’ race.
