G.W. Long lost two straight games and didn’t play well in its regular-season finale, but has caught its “second wind” in the postseason.
Ariton lost its first two games of the season, but regrouped behind its senior class and hasn’t lost since.
The two teams are the remaining two Dothan Eagle coverage teams left in the Alabama High School state football playoffs. The two Dale County teams hit the road Friday for Class 2A state quarterfinal games with Long (10-2) traveling two hours northward to Reeltown (11-1) and Ariton (10-2) three hours westward to Leroy.
Long enters with its sixth double-digit win season in seven years and is in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in six seasons. The Rebels are 3-2 in quarterfinal games, including wins in 2015 and 2016.
Ariton has won double digits for the second time in three seasons and is making a quarterfinal appearance for the second straight season. The Purple Cats are 0-5 in quarterfinal games.
Long surges in playoffs
Long lost region games to Ariton and Abbeville and had a six-turnover performance in a shaky win over Houston Academy in the regular-season finale.
The Rebels, though, have been in a different gear since the postseason, earning an impressive shutout at Cottage Hill (31-0) in the opener and downing No. 6 ranked Luverne (28-13) last week at home.
“I was really concerned in the first round after the way we played the three weeks before, but the biggest thing was after that first series against Cottage Hill,” G.W. Long head coach Scott Horne said. “They drove down the field and we stopped them down on the goal line and turned right around and scored.
“It was like they (the players) caught their second win. Since then it is like they believe they can win. I didn’t see that the last three weeks of the season.”
A change at quarterback has also sparked the Rebels following an injury to starter Dalton Caraway. Kobie Stringer, a sophomore, was moved from wide receiver to the position and has accounted for six touchdowns in two postseason games, including four rushing. His abilities have allowed the Rebels to use more double wing plays in addition to their spread attack options.
“It gives us a different way to attack people,” Horne said of Stringer at QB. “It is something else that people have to look at and prepare. They know we can spread and now we have a guy back there who is a pretty good runner.
“It makes it where you have to prepare for two things instead of, ‘They are in spread and we are going to pin our ears back and bring everybody.’ That was kind of what we were seeing toward the end of the year.”
The Rebel offense, though it struggled in the final three regular-season games, has averaged 36.1 points a game. The defense, with exception of two mid-season games against Elba and Geneva County, has been solid all year, allowing 18.1 points per game with two shutouts.
Reeltown, Long’s opponent, won its first nine games, including wins over Class 3A Dadeville (28-20) and traditional 1A power Maplesville (33-21) before losing in the regular-season finale to Ranburne (27-26). It averages 36.4 points a game and allows 11.3 per contest.
“They have a quarterback/running back that can run,” Horne said. “He is really fast. They have a 6-foot-5 receiver that is committed as a tight end to South Carolina. He is also the middle linebacker on defense and he will hit you. He is a big target on offense. They have some big guys up front.”
While they do occasionally throw the ball, Horne said Reeltown is mostly a run-oriented team that runs isolation, power and counter plays.
“We have to stop them running the football and if they get in that double tight stuff we have to stop that,” Horne said. “We can’t get into a situation where they eat the clock up and play keep away.
“On offense, we can’t have missed assignments and let linebackers run through. That is kind of where they make plays. Always keep the ball off the ground. They try to strip the ball. Our quarterbacks and running backs have to do a good job of protecting it.”
Long takes a seven-game road winning streak into the game, having won every road game this year.
Senior leadership powers Ariton
After losing to Dale County and to Goshen in the first two weeks, Ariton head coach Steven Kilcrease was worried things “could go south in a hurry,” but the Purple Cats’ nine seniors took a plan of action.
“We came in that Monday after the loss to Goshen and we had a tough practice, but after the practice I found out later that we had a group of guys go back to the practice field and got on sleds and pushed sleds,” Kilcrease said. “It was group of seniors for the most part with a couple of juniors mixed in. This group refused to let it (the losing) continue. They worked extremely hard.”
That work has paid off with 10 straight wins, giving the program its longest winning streak since 1994.
The Purple Cats have also had overcome injuries during the season, including to standout quarterback Maddux Herring. Kilcrease feels they are better off now because of it.
“We had a lot of adversity the first five-six weeks with injuries,” Kilcrease said. “Everybody knows about Maddux going out (for a couple of games), but we had a couple of linemen out and a couple of receivers out at different times. In the process, it has built some depth for our team. We have more depth on this team than we have had in the past.”
Now, Kilcrease feels Ariton “could be as healthy as we have been all year.”
The match-up against Leroy is a rematch of a second-round playoff contest from two years won by the Bears in Ariton, 35-21. Kelston Fikes, a freshman then who is now a junior, had 171 yards rushing in the game, but the passing attack (three TD passes) also hurt the Purple Cats.
“We talk about things they did that hurt us two years ago and that is the extent of it,” Kilcrease said, indicating that game was not used as a motivational revenge tool. “It is a new year and we have some players that did play on that team, but not many.”
Leroy opened the season with a loss to 5A Citronelle 25-10 and won eight straight before losing to 1A Millry 35-14 in the regular-season finale. The Bears have beaten Daleville (37-16) and Goshen (34-25) in the playoffs. They average 31.3 points a game and allow 16.2 per game. Ariton averages 38.0 points, but gives up 20.0 a game.
“They are a well-coached team,” Kilcrease said of Leroy. “Obviously they have the Fikes kid at running back that we played against a couple of years ago. He has gotten better. They are also good up front.
“We are very similar – the two teams – in schemes and in the make-up of our teams. They do a lot of things we do and we do a lot of things they do on both sides of the ball. Both are physical football teams.
“Their defense is really sound, really physical. People have struggled scoring points on them. They have moved the ball on them, but they get stingy and they haven’t given up many points except in mop-up situations.”
While Fikes gets the main attention, Kilcrease said the Bears have other standouts.
“When we played them two years ago, they were a spread team. Now, majority of the time, they are I formation and they want to get the ball to Fikes, but they have a fullback (Hunter Weaver) who is very much underrated. Everybody is worried about Fikes, but he busts traps all the time in there. The quarterback (senior Kade Moseley) can throw the ball. When they get in spread, they will throw the ball. He is very athletic.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.