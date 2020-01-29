When Jim Robbins learned he was being inducted into the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this month, the memories of his 40-year coaching career came flooding back.
Like from a game in 1986 during one of his 17 years as head coach at Ashford, the first of four high school baseball programs Robbins led in the Wiregrass.
“I had a kid named Scott Rafferty,” Robbins began. “He was competing with another kid for the centerfield job. He could run, but tracking a baseball, he didn’t do that well.
“So we broke it down into three or four drills – the different parts from your read steps, to your break and how you make your reads and that kind of stuff.
“We worked every day and during the season he got progressively better. At the end of the season we were playing Rehobeth for the WAC championship – a one game showdown.
“At the end of seven innings it was tied 7-7 and we went into extra innings. In the 11th inning, we had a one run lead. It was 8-7. Rehobeth was now hitting and had runners on first and second with two outs and a 3-2 count.
“There was a high-towering ball hit in the left-center gap, and boy, you just thought maybe it was out (home run). But Scott took his little read steps, he dropped his right side and he took three steps – that’s the way I taught it at that time – to judge two things: what angle to run on and how far.
“And when you make that decision, you’re committed to it 100 percent. Then you take your eyes off the ball and go to where you think that ball will be.
“Bottom line, he got right at the fence and he looked over his left shoulder and it was right there. He took a step, made the catch and we win the game. We are WAC champions. It was a very dramatic moment.
“When I saw that, I thought about the satisfaction of what he must feel for what he couldn’t do earlier and what he worked to be able to do.”
Rafferty still has the ball from that game and visited with the coach many years later to reminisce about the catch.
“That’s it,” Robbins said of the reward of teaching players the game.
After coaching at Ashford, Robbins led the Northview program for three years, Wicksburg for eight and Houston Academy for five, while also serving as athletics director for HA at the time. He currently is Director for Buildings and Grounds at the school.
Robbins said getting the call about his induction into the hall of fame, “Kind of blew me away. It made me stop and think about 40 years of being involved in baseball.”
Robbins is a Dothan High graduate who played college baseball for two years at Wallace College for Johnny Oppert and two more at Jacksonville State for Rudy Abbott.
It was while spending time around those legendary mentors that Robbins realized he would like be a coach one day.
“I saw you could actually still get out there and play the game,” Robbins said of being an instructor. “I finally thought, ‘You can do this and get paid for it?’”
Once graduating Jacksonville State, Robbins got his first job in 1973 at Ashford after learning head football coach and athletics director Crawford Drake had an opening on his staff.
“I drove right on down to Ashford and went in and talked to him,” Robbins said. “We got to talking about stuff and I remember he said, ‘Do you know how to teach a reach block in football?’ I said, ‘Well I’ve got an idea.’
“We went out in front of the gym and he said, ‘Show me.’ So we talked about the reach block and then we went to the principal’s office and said I was hired.”
Robbins was named the head baseball coach and also helped with football and junior high basketball.
It was the beginning of a career Robbins cherished.
When he was ushered into the hall of fame on Jan. 17 during a ceremony in Birmingham, Robbins shared the moment with many family members in attendance. He received a plaque and ring for the accomplishment.
“It’s just kind of revitalized me as far as baseball,” Robbins said. “What I got to experience up there was exceptional. What’s that done for me is you’ve come full circle.
“You’ve played it, you’ve coached it and now you’ve got something like this.”
