Mason Crowder tied for fourth overall in the 17-team tournament.

AUBURN - The Houston Academy golf team finished fifth out of 17 teams in the 20th Annual Joe King Memorial Tournament in Auburn.

Eighth grader Mason Crowder tied for fourth overall with a two-day 145 (73-72) in leading the Raiders and making the all-tournament team.

Jake McDonald followed Crowder for HA with a two-day 150, followed by Matthew Streitman (154), Jase Walker (167) and Emmett Lee (168).

