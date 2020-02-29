AUBURN - The Houston Academy golf team finished fifth out of 17 teams in the 20th Annual Joe King Memorial Tournament in Auburn.
Eighth grader Mason Crowder tied for fourth overall with a two-day 145 (73-72) in leading the Raiders and making the all-tournament team.
Jake McDonald followed Crowder for HA with a two-day 150, followed by Matthew Streitman (154), Jase Walker (167) and Emmett Lee (168).
