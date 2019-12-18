Ashley Mayse didn’t win her battle Tuesday night, but helped her Enterprise Wildcats teammates win a war.
With Enterprise leading by six points (counting forfeits in two upcoming matches) going into the final contested match, a 120-pound battle between her and Dothan’s Seth Torres, the Wolves need a win by a pin (six points) to force a tie and invoke tiebreakers.
Mayse, a senior in her first of wrestling, didn’t let it happen, though, holding off a pinning effort by Torres in the final minute and a half to lose only by a decision (9-5), resulting in just three team points for Dothan. The outcome left Enterprise ahead 42-39.
Both teams beat Beulah prior to meeting each other. Dothan and Beulah tied 36-36, but won on a tiebreaker. Enterprise beat the Bobcats 36-30.
In the Dothan-Enterprise match, the Wildcats had three wrestlers win by pins – Kenneth Leib (152 weight class), Carson Phillips (220), Keshawn Carter (285) – and four wins by forfeits – Layton Smith (106), David Best (113), Xavier Torres (160) and Tanner Bradley (195).
Dothan earned one pin by Donald Glenn over Nathan Schmidt in the second period at 170 pounds. The Wolves received forfeits to Jay Buntin (126), Jonathan Medeiros (132), Destiny Richburg (138), Josh Coleman (145) and Garrett Holland (182).
Alden Blackwell won an exhibition match for Dothan.
For Dothan against Beulah, Buntin and Glenn earned pins, while Torres, Blackwell, Medeiros and Coleman earned forfeit wins.
For Enterprise versus Beulah, Torres (160), Schmidt (170) and Cody Clark (195) all won matches via a pin, while Cody Kirk (106), Mayse (113) and Zach McFarland (120) all received a forfeit win.
