Collins McClintock hit a 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds left to give Providence Christian a 53-50 win over G.W. Long Friday night at the Providence Christian gym.
Tied at 50, Providence got the ball with about 35 seconds left and ran the clock down before finding McClintock in the right corner. With pressure coming, McClintock, a right-handed shooter, dribbled to his left up the wing and fired up his game-winning 3-pointer.
G.W. Long had a 3-point shot at the buzzer, but it rimmed out.
Jackson Colley led Providence Christian (7-8) with 13 points and Abe Chancellor and McClintock had 10 each.
G.W. Long (6-9) was led by Braxton Whitehead had 14 points and Caison Long with 12.
Enterprise 55, Carroll 48: Damarion Holt had 14 points and Dallas Howell had 13 to lead Enterprise, but it was clutch scoring by Quentin Hayes that helped the Wildcats earn the win.
Hayes had five points off two layups and a free throw in the final minutes to help Enterprise (12-7) hold off the Eagles.
Daniel Pruitt had 16 points and Bryson Dawkins had 12 for Carroll (17-6).
Greenville 68, Charles Henderson 55: Charles Henderson led 34-29 at halftime, but the Tigers roared in the third 24-9 to take control in the Class 5A, Area 3 game in Greenville.
Dawson Sarblah had 18 points, Deion Hawkins 13 and Jadakiss Anderson 11 to lead Greenville.
Akeivas Shorts had 15 points and Cody Youngblood 11 for CHHS (11-8, 0-1).
Daleville 65, Straughn 48: Peanut Bloodsaw led the balanced Warhawks with 14 points. Tomar Hobdy scored 13 points, Bryan Beckwith added 12 and Sincere McKenzie scored 10 points.
Daleville (7-6) led 16-12 after the first quarter and 33-22 at halftime and steadily pulled away from there.
Ariton 62, Geneva County 54: The Purple Cats won their fourth game in a row and improved to 6-8 overall with a win over the Class 2A, No. 8 ranked Bulldogs (13-4).
Ian Senn led a balanced attack with 15 points. Hayes Floyd scored 14, Isaiah Johnson scored 11 points and Landon Tyler had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Emmanuel Henderson led Geneva County with 19 points. Colby Fuller scored 18 points and Trey Williams added 10 points.
Geneva 95, Samson 68: Four Panthers scored in double figures to pace the win, led by Trevon Kemmerlin with 23 points.
Damion Kemmerlin and Dylan Creech both had 12 points and Avery Perry 11 for Geneva (9-7).
Hayden McCoy led Samson (2-13) with 29 points. Braxton Brooks had 19 and Tyrek Cade 12 for the Tigers.
Andalusia 45, Dale County 32: Andalusia allowed only 12 second-half points after trailing 23-21 at intermission.
Elijah McLain led Andalusia (11-5) with 13 points.
Shane Wesley and JoJo Rodgers had eight points each for Dale County (9-8).
Barbour County 73, Abbeville 53: Javier Williams had 25 points, Willie Screws 14 and Ralph Williams and Jaborius Bennett 10 each to lead Barbour County (9-11, 1-0) in a Class 2A, Area 5 win.
Tyrek Coleman had 21 points and Deven Mills 15 for Abbeville (6-8, 0-1).
Highland Home 68, Opp 59: Marquez Harris had 19 points, Dasmon Stewart 17 and Kedric Faulk 16 to lead Highland Home.
Bryan Matthews had 22 points and Erik Matthews 18 for Opp (2-4).
Wiregrass Kings 59, Macon-East 31: Caleb Miller had 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists and Nolan Perry earned 16 points with seven rebounds to lead the Kings (10-4).
James Strickland added eight points and six rebounds.
Girls
Enterprise 51, Carroll 43: Enterprise won its second straight game, downing Carroll 51-43 in Ozark.
The Wildcats trailed 17-16 after the first quarter and were down 31-25 at halftime before outscoring the Eagles 15-4 in the third quarter to go up 40-35. Defense sparked EHS as Nicole Higgins took three charging calls on Carroll and Alayna Dean and Jadyn Williams one each.
Alehzia McClain led EHS (5-13) with 24 points and Riley McCollough and Higgins had 10 points each.
Zyisha Carson had 19 points for Carroll (11-4). Jordyn Crews added 10 points.
Geneva 62, Samson 37: Brooklyn Kemmerlin had 17 points, Makaley Boswell 16 and Madison Johnson 15 for Geneva (9-8), which won an emotional game.
The game was the first-on campus contest and first for a girls athletic program since the tragic accident of three Geneva cheerleaders on Christmas Day. Fans were admitted free to the game, but were encouraged to donate to charities chosen by the families of the three girls.
Samson (9-5) was led by Kinley Johnson with 11 points.
Andalusia 61, Dale County 14: Shalisa Thomas and Eriyana Sheridan had 16 points each to lead Andalusia.
Chyann Beasley led Dale County (1-13) with six points.
Charles Henderson 55, Greenville 27: Niaira Jones scored 31 points – all in the first three quarters – to lead Class 5A top-ranked Charles Henderson in a Class 5A, Area 3 win over Greenville.
Raven Williams and Madison Ousley added eight points each and KK Hobdy had seven for CHHS (13-0, 1-0).
JoVala Ocean had 11 points to lead Greenville.
G.W. Long 49, Providence Christian 31: The Eagles stayed closed with the Class 2A No. 6 ranked Rebels, but G.W. Long outscored PCS 12-1 in the final period to pull away.
Mary Beth Long led G.W. Long (12-5) with 17 points. Emmaline Hughes earned 13 points and Makenna Long 10.
Autumn Mayes led Providence Christian (6-10) with 11 points. Emma Houston followed with nine points.
The Providence Christian girls were scheduled to play Straughn today, but the game was cancelled and the boys teams only will play.
Geneva County 58, Ariton 31: Karoline Striplin had 20 points, Anri Davis 13 and Charlianna Boutwell 10 to lead Class 2A No. 2 Geneva County (11-4) to a road win.
Zakyria Johnson led Ariton (4-4) with 20 points.
Abbeville 53, Barbour County 14: Madisen Grimsley had 16 points and NyDiqua “Bree” Hardamon 12 for Abbeville (6-7, 1-0) in the Class 2A, Area 5 win.
DeAunjanai Williams had six points for Barbour County (0-13, 0-1).
Highland Home 42, Opp 31: Ayden Reese had 15 points and Bailey McVay nine to lead Highland Home.
Vanessa Stoudemire had 16 points to lead Opp (0-4) and Karley Wilson had nine points, all on 3 three-pointers.
Junior Varsity Boys
G.W. Long 40, Providence Christian 21: Jackson Dasigner had 15 points and Blayne McDaniel seven to lead G.W. Long.
Powell Phillips led Providence Christian with 10 points.
Carroll 52, Enterprise 49: Jamarrion Belcher scored 12 points and Da’quan Ferebee and Jordan Killings scored 10 points each for Carroll.
Highland Home 44, Opp 38: Terrin Brown had 13 points and LaTregan Cooper had 12 points to lead Highland Home.
Terry Davis had 12 points and ZaZa Lindsey 11 for Opp (1-4).
Wiregrass Kings 48, Macon-East 19: Aden Spann had 21 points and eight rebounds, Kane Helder 12 points and five steals and Christian Miller nine points and five rebounds to lead the Kings (9-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.