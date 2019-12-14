EHS

Zach McFarland finished in fifth place and Colby Clark in sixth place during the two-day Swede Umbach Wrestling Tournament at Auburn High this weekend, sparking Enterprise’s effort.

McFarland went 4-2 in 113-weight class matches, losing to the eventual champion and runner-up in the weight class. Clark went 4-3 in earning his sixth-place effort in the 195-pound weight class.

Ten Wildcat wrestlers earned at least one win at the tournament, helping Enterprise finish in 18th place out of 20 teams with 118.5 points.

McFarland earned first-period pins over teammate Ashley Mayse and Bob Jones’ Peyton King before losing to eventual champion Isaiah Powe of Gardendale and to runner-up John Robert Thompson of Spain Park, both by 14-4 scores. He rebounded with a 7-2 sudden death victory over Columbus’ Sean Mulvany and a 15-5 win over Smiths Stations’ Kyle Fontenot.

Clark won his first three matches, two on pins, before losing two straight decisions, 8-6 to Huntsville’s Hunter Wilson and 12-7 to Aiden Chilson of Lee County (Ga.) then losing the fifth-place match on a second-period pin to Gardendale’s Jeremy Simpson.

Tanner Bradley, also competing at 195 pounds, finished the meet 5-3, losing his opener on a first-period pin then earning a forfeit win and a first-period pin in rounds three and four. He lost on a second-period pin in the fifth round, dropping to the consolation round where he went 2-1, including a first-period pin in the 11th-place match.

Other Enterprise wrestlers and their record at the meet: Cody Kirk (3-3, 106 pounds), Layton Smith (2-5, 106), Adam Butler (0-6, 145), Kenneth Leib (2-4, 152), Xavier Torres (2-4, 160), Joey Tarlavsky (2-4, 220), Carson Phillips (0-6, 220) and Keshawn Carter (1-3, 285)

Ashley Mayse (0-3, 113), Samuel Lynon (0-2, 126) and Samuel Mason (1-1, 160) all competed before injuries halted their wrestling.

