Ashford’s Cade Waller hit a basket in the final seconds of overtime to lift the Yellow Jackets over Slocomb 39-37 on Thursday night.
The game was tied at 33-all at the end of regulation. Waller led the Jackets with 13 points. Pete Reaves added 12 points and Cameron Fields scored 11 points.
Cade Burge led the RedTops with 11 points. Maddox King scored 10.
Charles Henderson boys 40, Barbour County 28: Jywon Boyd led the Trojans with 18 points. Zack Coleman added nine points in the win.
DyQwayshun Grubbs led the Jaguars with 12 points. Kareem Johnson scored six points.
Charles Henderson girls 28, Barbour County 13: Madison Ousley scored eight points and Takerya Brockton added six for the Trojans.
Enasia Ivory led the Jags with eight points. Tamia Peterson added five points.
Samson girls 40, Florala 8: Brantley Edberg scored 15 points to help Samson improve to 4-1 on the season. Breya Rankin added 11 points and Jemma Crocker had eight points in the win.
Dauphin boys 50, Geneva 47 (2OT): Keondre Matthews had 17 points, Jordan Knight 13 and Damorion Jones 11 to lead Dauphin’s double-overtime win.
Michael Moore led Geneva with 17 points. Kingston Tolbert and Evan Griffin followed with nine and eight points, respectively.
G.W. Long boys 30, Wicksburg 25: Brayden Whitehead had 12 points and Will Bush had eight to led G.W. Long.
Drew Williams had nine points to lead Wicksburg.
Houston Academy boys 51, South Dale 19: Kayden Mitchell had 12 points to lead the Raiders in the win.
Elba girls 46, Zion Chapel 7: A’Lyric Whitefield had 15 points and Anna Caldwell six to lead Elba.
Carlee McCallister had five points for Zion Chapel.
Providence Christian boys 32, Ariton 14: Howell Phillips had 15 points and Chapel Stickler had six to lead PCS.
Trevor McLaughlin had seven points to lead Ariton.
Ashford girls 35, Slocomb 2: Lanie Grommes had 14 points, Trinity McCree 10 and Jakena Curl nine to lead Ashford.
MaKenzi Morgan and Linda Andrel had a point each for Slocomb.
Andalusia boys (8th) 54, Opp 32: Nelson Hall led Opp (2-2) with nine points. Ian Musgrove scored eight and Jake Bodry had six points.
Tyler Sigers had 17 for Andalusia. J’Marian Burnette scored 14 and Tevin Sigers added 13.
Andalusia boys (7th) 33, Opp 17: Zade Newton scored 15 points and Nashawn Wilson added nine points for the Bulldogs.
Nolan Brown led Opp (2-1) with six points. Marcell Newsome scored five points.
Andalusia girls 24, Opp 15: Cape Merrell scored 14 points for the Bulldogs. Kamari Gray added six points.
Promise Lindsey scored five points and Takyra Crittenden had four points for Opp (1-4).
Headland boys 57, Abbeville 36: LJ Walker had 15 points and Jaxon Williams and TJ Buttone had 11 each to lead Headland.
Kamrin Peterman led Abbeville with 13 points.
Geneva County boys 44, Rehobeth 15: Omari Holmes scored 13 points and Tristan Strait added 10 points and the Bulldogs improved to 2-0.
