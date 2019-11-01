Providence Christian defeated Rehobeth 27-26 in boys middle school basketball on Friday night.
Cass Boone led the Eagles with eight points, while Andrew Maughon scored 12 for the Rebels.
Rehobeth girls 33, Providence Christian 24: Madison Mowbray led the Rebels with 15 points. Rehobeth improved to 7-1.
Anna Beth Townsend led Providence with 10 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.