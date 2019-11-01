Providence Christian defeated Rehobeth 27-26 in boys middle school basketball on Friday night.

Cass Boone led the Eagles with eight points, while Andrew Maughon scored 12 for the Rebels.

Rehobeth girls 33, Providence Christian 24: Madison Mowbray led the Rebels with 15 points. Rehobeth improved to 7-1.

Anna Beth Townsend led Providence with 10 points.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments