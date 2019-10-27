The Rehobeth girls and Zion Chapel boys took the championships in the Rehobeth Middle School Invitational basketball tournament on Saturday.
In the girls division, Rehobeth beat Slocomb, Providence Christian and South Dale to go unbeaten in the tournament.
In the boys division, three teams - Zion Chapel, Slocomb and South Dale - each went 2-1, but Zion Chapel won the title based on fewest points allowed in three games.
Girls division
Rehobeth 25, Slocomb 7: Madison Mowbray led the Rebels with 10 points.
Slocomb 25, Providence Christian 24: Annabeth Townsend scored 12 for Slocomb and Raelee Whitaker scored nine for Providence.
South Dale 29, Providence 27: Shambraya Wilkerson scored 10 for South Dale and Annabeth Townsend led Providence with 17, while Morgan Stickler added 10.
Slocomb 19, South Dale 17: The RedTops were led by Lily Balch with 10. Chambraya Wilkerson and Myesa Kennedy each had six for South Dale.
Rehobeth 30, Providence 11: McKenna Linder and Maurissa Walker each scored nine for the Rebels. Annabeth Townsend scored seven for the Eagles.
Rehobeth 42, South Dale 8: McKenna Linder led the way with 12, while Madison Williams scored 11 and Madison Mowbray 10.
Boys division
Slocomb 37, Rehobeth 26: Bryson Brookshire scored 26 and Trey Meissner 10 for Slocomb, while Andrew Maughon led Rehobeth with 10.
Zion Chapel 42, Slocomb 18: Zion Chapel was led by Jacob Chestnut with 16, while Slocomb was led by Bryson Brookshire with six.
South Dale 33, Zion Chapel 31: Caleb Rogers scored 11 for South Dale and Jacob Chestnut scored 15 for Zion Chapel.
Slocomb 51, South Dale 37: Mattox King scored 13 for Slocomb and Caleb Rogers scored 14 for South Dale.
Zion Chapel 37, Rehobeth 25: Jacob Chestnut led the way with 14. Rehobeth was led by Andrew Maughon and Cameron Jones with seven each.
South Dale 48, Rehobeth 28: Macomb Jackson scored 13, while Caleb Rogers and JaKevreon Merritt each scored 11 for South Dale. Rehobeth was led by Andew Maughon with 12.
