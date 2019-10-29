Corey Campbell scored 20 points to lead Houston Academy past Ashford 48-35 in middle school basketball action on Tuesday.
Cade Walker led Ashford with 14 points.
Rehobeth boys 31, Slocomb 28: Andrew Maughon scored 15 and Caden Wright contributed 11 in the Rebels’ win.
Slocomb was led by Cade Birge with 16 points.
Rehobeth girls 45, Slocomb 24: The Rebels improved to 6-0.
Madison Mowbray led the way with 16 points, while Maurissisa Walker scored 14 and McKenna Linder 12.
Slocomb was led by Savannah McGee with six.
Barbour County girls 27, Ariton 23: Anesia Eutsey scored 10 and Enasia Ivory seven for the Jaguars, while Alana Williams scored seven and Amirya Jones five for the Purple Cats.
Ariton boys 50, Barbour County 46: Lawson Leger pumped in 21 points and Trevor McClaughlin added 15 or Ariton.
For Barbour County, DyQwashun Grubbs scored 23 and Zakwavis Johnson added 11.
Geneva girls 31, Daleville 11: Rayanna Ausley and Cheyenne Hammock each scored nine to lead the Panthers.
Samson girls 45, Florala 17: Brantley Edberg had 19 points and Makayla Phillips 12 to lead Samson.
Kyndra Anthony had 13 points to lead Florala.
Elba girls 28, Brantley 19: A’lyric Whitefield had 10 points and Destiney Tidwell six to lead Elba, which overcame a 10-5 halftime deficit with a 17-0 third quarter.
Mary Driggers and Aliyah Key had five points each for Brantley.
G.W. Long girls 30, Providence Christian 21: Maleah Long had 17 points and Callie Hughes six to lead G.W. Long.
Annabeath Townsend had 12 points and Paige Stickler had seven for Providence Christian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.