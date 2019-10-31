The Pike County boys junior high team defeated Barbour County 43-37 on Thursday night in middle school basketball.
Markellus Hobdy led the Bulldogs with 22 points.
Barbour County was led by Zakwavis Johnson with 16, DaQwayshaun Grubbs with 12 and Kareem Johnson with eight.
Pike County girls 27, Barbour County 21: Ariel Moultry scored 15 to lead the Bulldogs, while Anesia Eutsey scored 10 for the Jaguars.
Geneva girls 32, Slocomb 16: Cheyenne Hammock scored 13 to lead the Panthers.
Madison Cady and Carli Grantham scored six each.
Ariton boys 28, South Dale 25: Lawson Leger led the Purple Cats with 15 points.
South Dale was led by Isaiah Griffin with 10.
