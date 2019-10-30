dot generic ashford.JPG
Rose, Regina

Cade Waller and Ricky McKay scored 13 points each to help Ashford (3-2) defeat Rehobeth 54-26 on Wednesday.

Yellow Jackets Cameron Fields scored 12 points and Pete Reaves added 10 points in the victory.

Andrew Maughon led Rehobeth with 10 points.

Opp (8th) 61, Fleeta 15: Jabarri Hills led the Bobcats (3-3) with 11 points. Will Boyd and LeJerryan Cowan added eight points each and Reed Adams scored seven points.

Hayden Johnson led Fleeta with 12 points.

Opp girls 30, Fleeta 1: Amilianna Cooper scored 8 points for Opp (2-5). Kenli Catress added seven points and India Bozeman scored five points.

Summer Killough scored Fleeta’s point.

