Houston Academy boys 54, Ashford 24: The Raiders defeated the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night as Cory Campbell scored 17 points to lead the way.

The Raiders opened the season on Monday with a 41-26 victory over Providence Christian. Kayden Mitchell led HA with 13 points.

Geneva County boys 40, Samson 26: Omari Holmes had 14 points and Colin Bass nine to lead Geneva County to a win on Tuesday night.

Zay Peacock led Samson with 17 points.

Recommended for you

Load comments