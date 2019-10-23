Houston Academy boys 54, Ashford 24: The Raiders defeated the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night as Cory Campbell scored 17 points to lead the way.
The Raiders opened the season on Monday with a 41-26 victory over Providence Christian. Kayden Mitchell led HA with 13 points.
Geneva County boys 40, Samson 26: Omari Holmes had 14 points and Colin Bass nine to lead Geneva County to a win on Tuesday night.
Zay Peacock led Samson with 17 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.