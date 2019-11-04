The Geneva girls junior varsity basketball edged Samson 27-24 on Monday night as eight Panthers scored in the victory.
Cheyenne Hammock and Rayanna Ausley each scored five for Geneva, while Carli Grantham added four.
Samson was led by Brantley Edberg with 15 points.
Geneva boys 57, Samson 19: GaColby Hornsby had 13 points, Jacarious Threat nine and Jaden Welch seven for Geneva.
Luke Reid paced Samson with nine points and Coy Ingram had seven.
Middle School
Houston Academy boys 52, Rehobeth 17: Corey Campbell scored 15 and Kadyn Mitchell contributed 11 for the Raiders.
Rehobeth was led by Andrew Maughon with eight.
Providence Christian boys 23, Ariton 16: Calvin McClintock had 10 points Eb Anderson had eight for PCS.
Myles Tyler had seven points and Trevor McLaughlin five for Ariton.
Ashford 43, Slocomb 31: Pete Reaves scored nine, while Cameron Fields, Nic Williams and Chris Benites each scored eight.
Slocomb was led by Cade Birge with 21.
Wicksburg girls 20, Geneva County 14: Mackenleigh Booth had nine points and Kelsey Ellenburg four points to lead Wicksburg.
Camren Avery and Blake Miller had three points each for Geneva County.
Coppinville girls 22, Opp 19: Alexis Reed had 16 points to lead Coppinville’s win.
Opp (2-6) was led by Amilianna Cooper with six points.
Coppinville 8th grade boys 71, Opp 22: Kieon Dunlap had 16 points, Eric Winters 14, Kendall McMath 13 and Dylan Baldwin 11 to lead Coppinville.
Jabarri Hill had 13 points for Opp (3-4).
Coppinville 7th grade boys 41, Opp 1: Tayvon Cason had 10 points, Malachi Reed eight and Zavion Williams seven for Coppinville.
Frankie Williams scored the lone Opp point.
Providence Christian boys win Ariton tourney
The Providence Christian boys won the Ariton Junior High Tournament on Saturday, downing South Dale 51-23 in the championship game.
Providence Christian went 3-0 at the tournament, beating Zion Chapel 35-24 and Ariton 36-34 prior to the championship contest.
In the title-game win over South Dale, Powell Phillips had 18 points and Calvin McClintock had 12 to lead the Eagles. South Dale was led by Jayryn Robinson with six points.
Phillips led the win over Zion Chapel with 16 points. Zion Chapel was led by Slade Grantham and Levi Mims with seven points each.
In the PCS win over Ariton, Phillips had 15 points and McClintock 10 points. Ariton was led by Lawson Leger with 16 points and Caden Collier with 11.
Ariton 45, Zion Chapel 33: Lawson Leger earned 21 points and Adrian Thompson eight to lead Ariton.
Jacob Chestnut had 10 points to lead Zion Chapel.
South Dale 50, Rehobeth 20: Caleb Rodgers had 12 points and Isaiah Griffin and Malcolm Jackson both had 10 points to lead South Dale.
Andrew Maughon had nine points to lead Rehobeth.
South Dale 43, G.W. Long 31: Caleb Rodgers had 24 points and Isaiah Griffin 13 to lead South Dale.
Brayden Whitehead paced G.W. Long with 22 points.
G.W. Long 33, Rehobeth 6: Bryson Hughes had 12 points to lead G.W. Long.
Andrew Maughon and Caden Wright both had two points to lead Rehobeth.
Girls
G.W. Long 30, Rehobeth 19: Ally Whitehead had nine points to lead G.W. Long.
McKenna Linder had 11 points to lead Rehobeth.
South Dale 28, Rehobeth 22: Myesa Kennedy led South Dale with 12 points, while McKenna Linder led Rehobeth with 12 points.
