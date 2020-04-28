Mike Henry is stepping away as head boys basketball coach at Headland High School for what he termed by “mutual agreement.”
The longtime coach in the Wiregrass has spent the past five years leading the Rams to an 86-58 overall record, which included a 16-9 mark this past season.
A star athlete during his prep days at Northview and later as a college baseball player at Florida A&M, Henry previously coached basketball at Ashford for 12 years and Eufaula for 10 before taking the Headland position. His career mark as a head basketball coach is 454-254.
Henry also was an assistant football coach and junior varsity baseball coach at Headland.
“I’m so appreciative and very grateful to have coached on three varsity staffs for the past five years at Headland and have the opportunity to try and impact the entire Headland Rams athletic program,” Henry said. “We also had a tremendous amount of multi-sport athletes contribute to our athletic programs. We’re grateful for all of the kids doing everything they could for the athletic programs.”
Headland now has two major openings on its staff. Danny Raines, who was head football coach and athletics director for the past three years, retired from the state system several weeks ago to assume those same duties at AISA school Morgan Academy in Selma.
Henry remains on the Headland staff as a history teacher, but isn’t ruling out coaching – whether it continues in another sport at Headland, or at another school.
“I haven’t decided,” Henry said. “I do have enough time in (for retirement), but I don’t want to miss what I think I want to do.
“Right now, I’m just playing it by ear. I’ll probably listen to a couple of things, but I haven’t made my mind completely up.”
Henry said he spoke with Headland principal Jason Bradford and Henry County Schools superintendent Chris Padget on Monday before the decision was made.
“Mike is a wonderful, great person,” Padget said. “He’s a go-getter and I can’t say enough good things about Mike. When I first started coaching (baseball) in Ashford, he was my assistant coach for six years. We’ve known each other for about 30 years.
“The kids love him and he’s good in the classroom. It hurts me just because I know how much Mike puts into it and everything. He would be an asset to any program.”
Henry is proud of the accomplishments with the basketball program during his tenure at Headland.
“We did some great things,” Henry said. “We won the Daleville Tournament twice (2016 and 2018) and we were a Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic finalist (2018).
“We were co-area champions and made it to the regionals (2019). We were the WAC Tournament champion this year and we made it to the sub-regionals.
“Of course we’re (Headland) going in a different direction with an athletic director and football coach, and I just feel like it’s time to give up my role as basketball coach.”
