Steve Williams admits he was stunned when he was first told by Henry County Superintendent Chris Padget, so much he asked if he heard correctly.
“I had to ask him again, ‘Chris, what did you say?’” Williams said.
Padget, in a conversation earlier this week, was informing Williams that the Henry County School Board planned to name the new Headland High gym in honor of Williams, a longtime Headland head boys basketball coach and school principal who spent 39 years at the school.
The new gym, which is under construction on Mitchell Street on the Elementary School grounds, was officially named Steve Williams Arena by the Henry County School Board during a board meeting Thursday night.
The gym will be the new home of Rams basketball next season. Headland has played basketball the last 61 years in the small cozy confines of Charles W. Smith Gym.
“I was shocked,” Williams said of his reaction to Padget’s news about the gym name.
Williams, who compiled a 455-122 record over 18 years (1969-87) at Headland that included the Class 2A state title in 1984 and was school principal for 21 years, said he was humbled by the gesture of having the gym named Steve Williams Arena.
The gym name adds to a long list of honors for Williams, a member of Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame (1994), Alabama High School Athletic Association Sports Hall of Fame (2007) and Henry County Hall of Fame (2019). He was also a winner of the Headland Chamber of Commerce Humanitarian Award (1999) and Headland Man of the Year (1982).
“I would like to thank all the members of the Henry County Board of Education, Superintendent Chris Padgett and any others who might have been in on this decision,” Williams said.
“It is a very appreciative and a very humbling time to me. It is something that I enjoyed doing – working here at Headland High School. I had great kids. I had a great staff members and I had great players.”
Williams said when he entered the coaching and teaching profession at Headland straight after graduation from Livingston University in 1969, his goal was simply to make a “positive impression on young people.” The latest honor indicates he more than succeeded in that goal.
“This award is very personal,” Williams said. “I feel like that I achieved a goal that I set for myself a long time ago – and that was to make a positive impression on the young people and players I worked with. I hope I did that.
“Every person on this earth would like to leave a legacy and you hope that the legacy that you leave is a positive impression on others. When you are in education, you have that opportunity every day to make a positive impression on young people that you work with.
“It is hard to find words to explain and tell you exactly what this means to me, but it is very appreciative. It is a great honor and very humbling.”
Padget, who played for Williams at Headland and later taught under Williams the principal, said it was quickly obvious to all involve who the new gym should be named after.
“He was a basketball icon as a coach there for many, many years,” Padget said. “There is really no more of a fitting person than have this gym named after. That was the first person that crossed my mind and I think all the board members all agreed it was the first person that crossed their mind also.”
Padget added Williams, who also served as a history/physical education teacher, assistant principal and guidance counselor prior to being principal, “was a mentor to a lot of people.”
The Henry County Superintendent said there were several needs for having a new gym at Headland with basketball just one of the reasons. The new gym will seat 2,000 compared to the 500 at the current gym.
“Headland High School has always had to go to the (Dothan) Civic Center to do graduation. Now, we can actually keep graduation there in Headland with 150-160 students (seniors),” Padget said.
“In the old gym, the fire marshal holds us to 500 spectators. Now, you talk about Abbeville ball games and put in 2,000 people in there, just like we are able to do up in Abbeville. It’s big money-wise and allows all of Henry County to watch a basketball game of that magnitude.”
It also helps elementary PE classes.
“Since it is on the elementary school grounds, in bad weather and hot weather, instead of going to the cafeteria (PE classes) can go inside the gym,” Padget said.
Steve Williams Arena will have an upper level on one side with elevator access. The upper level will seat about 200, said Padget. There will also be four locker rooms – that will be more spacious than ones in the old gym – plus offices and a class room. It will also have a stage on one end of the court.
Williams said he felt many people deserved credit for his latest honor, including students, players and his assistant coaches to staff members during his tenure as principal, but a couple of people in particular were very deserving.
“Our players were tremendous young men,” Williams said. “I owe a lot of this to their credit. I also had great assistant coaches who were dedicated to the program and worked extremely hard to get kids ready, but most of all my wife, Sandi, and my daughters, Kim and Mandy, for their support during the 39 years I spent here, 18 as a coach and 21 as principal.”
He also thanked local media at the time of his tenure.
“There are four people that really helped get this program out and recognized as one of the top programs in the state of Alabama in basketball – and that was Ron Ingram, Elaine Brackin, Mikey Mullins, who was the editor of the Dothan Progress and Headland Observer, and Al Roberts.”
But the biggest praise, though, to Williams was directed at one person, who he referred to as his head coach.
“I would like to thank my head coach,” Williams said, getting a little choked up. “This is a person that has walked through with me in life ever since I have been here and that is my Lord Jesus Christ. He has been with me the whole time. He gave me the wisdom and knowledge to make the right decisions in my life. I owe all this to him.”
Padget said he was hopeful the new gym would be ready in September. The Rams have played at Charles W. Smith Gym since the 1959-60 season. That gym was named for a Headland native who lived near the school and was an Air Force veteran who served as a Colonel. He was active in helping Rams athletic teams.
With Thursday’s naming of Steve Williams Arena at Headland, the gyms at the two high schools in Henry County are now named in honor of two legendary coaches who made the Headland-Abbeville basketball rivalry one of the top ones in the state, noted Padget.
“When you think about the names of both gyms – you have Moses Knight Jr. in Abbeville and Steve Williams in Headland. You can’t find two finer people,” Padget said. “The battles between Abbeville and Headland when Moses was coaching and when Steve was coaching were epic battles on the basketball court.”
Williams added he was appreciative to all those in Headland.
“Headland is just a very special place and Headland High School is a special place and it is always been to me and my family,” Williams said.
“I want everybody in Headland to know I am appreciative and I am very honored for this.”
