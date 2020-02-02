When Northside Methodist Academy leaves the AISA and enters the AHSAA ranks next season, it will have to do so with a new boys basketball coach.
Richie Anderson, who has led the program the past seven years, has decided to step away from the coaching duties following the completion of this season.
He told his team after the final home game of the year this past Thursday and let the administration at the school know of his decision the following day.
“I wanted to tell the guys first,” Anderson said. “You spend so much time with each other.”
The Knights finished the regular season with a 7-14 record and will play in the AISA regional playoffs starting Thursday at Lee-Scott in Auburn.
“I have a full-time job, and with coaching I give up a lot of time with my family,” Anderson said of the decision. “There are some opportunities out there for me in other aspects, so I’ve been thinking about it.
“The school is making some different changes, and I just thought it was a good time. And honestly, I’m getting older and it opens the door for another guy to come in there and have a chance.”
Before coming to NMA in 2013, Anderson coached the Houston Academy varsity girls basketball team for three years and then the Providence Christian varsity girls and junior varsity boys for four years.
In seven years at NMA, Anderson has compiled a 69-47 record, including a regional championship in 2017.
Anderson also coached the NMA junior varsity boys basketball team along with the varsity duties during his first three years at the school. He led the JV team to a 44-9 overall mark.
He said the school’s decision to move to the AHSAA ranks, which was recently approved, wasn’t a deciding factor on stepping away.
“Not really,” Anderson said. “I mean, I don’t know if it’s a good or bad move and I don’t know if anybody else does.”
While at NMA, Anderson had a chance to coach his oldest son, Jordan, during his senior season and his youngest son, Jack, the past three years.
“It is an amazing thing,” Anderson said of coaching his sons. “As a dad, you are there to celebrate their successes and walk them through their failures.
“It’s been a huge blessing. It’s been a test, too, because being a coach’s son is no joke. It is more pressure. I think Jack has seen more of that than Jordan did, because he (Jordan) only played for me as a head coach for one year.”
Jack, a senior, is among the top players on this year’s team. He scored 34 points in the Knights’ 95-69 win over Abbeville Christian on Thursday.
Having a front row seat to watch his son play his final high school season has been a thrill for the coach.
“Seeing Jack accomplish what he has is amazing, because he grew up kind of in Jordan’s shadow because Jordan was the athlete and Jack really wasn’t,” Anderson said. “And then he kind of decided the summer between his ninth and 10th grade year that he wanted to play and he started working out.
“He had to hear the stuff of being the coach’s son and all of that, but he just used it for fuel, honestly. He spent so much time in the gym and working out on his own.
“He has over a 40 inch vertical (leap) and this year he had two times where he dunked over a guy and I’ve never seen that in high school. It’s pretty exciting.”
Anderson said he will miss developing players.
“I love being around the kids,” he said. “I love teaching skills and watching a kid that doesn’t get it who works on it and grinds on it – I love watching that really more than coaching in the game situations.
“I mean, I love the game situations when it’s intense and I can make a decision that makes a difference, but I love to take a kid who wants to learn and give him something to work on and we see it come to fruition. That’s what I’ll probably miss the most about basketball.”
Anderson credits his father, Frank Anderson, for teaching him the sport.
“He was the Calhoun County MVP in 1959,” Anderson said of his father’s prep playing days. “My dad coached with me at Providence and really taught me how to coach and taught me basketball. He calls me before and after every game to this day.”
Anderson also is thankful for his assistant at NMA, Jason Duren.
“Jason Duren has been my assistant coach for the past five years and I really couldn’t have done it without him. He’s really made the difference,” Anderson said.
