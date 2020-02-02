prep logo
Rose, Regina

The Northside Methodist Academy girls lost at Bethlehem (Fla.) on Saturday, 51-35, in the season finale.

The Knights (14-10) host Springwood in the first round of the AISA state playoffs on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

In Saturday’s game, Lucy Griffin had 15 points and 13 rebounds and Ashlyn Simpson nine points and eight rebounds for NMA.

Bethlehem was led by Jacie Ward with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Hannah Faircloth with 11 points.

Bethlehem boys 66, NMA 34: Jack Anderson scored 13 for the Knights and Tyler Smalls added 11.

