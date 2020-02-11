NMA

MARIANNA, Fla. - Northside Methodist Academy split a pair of baseball games on Tuesday, defeating Malone 12-0 and losing to South Walton 8-1.

In the win over Malone, Jacob Baker, John Mark Shiver and Colby Pittman combined on the mound to throw a three-hitter.

Tyler Granthem went 3-for-5 with two RBIs at the plate and Ethan McMahen went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

In the loss to South Walton, Cole Dykes went 2-for-2 for NMA.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments