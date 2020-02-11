MARIANNA, Fla. - Northside Methodist Academy split a pair of baseball games on Tuesday, defeating Malone 12-0 and losing to South Walton 8-1.
In the win over Malone, Jacob Baker, John Mark Shiver and Colby Pittman combined on the mound to throw a three-hitter.
Tyler Granthem went 3-for-5 with two RBIs at the plate and Ethan McMahen went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
In the loss to South Walton, Cole Dykes went 2-for-2 for NMA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.