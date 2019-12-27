Top-ranked and two-time defending Class 6A girls state champion Hazel Green improved to 18-0 with a 59-31 victory over second-ranked Eufaula in the BallN Prep Holiday Invitational in Birmingham on Friday.
Kaitlin Peterson led the Tigers with 15 points and 19 rebounds. Zahria Hoskey added seven points. Eufaula fell to 15-3.
On Thursday, Peterson scored a career-high 42 points and added 11 rebounds and five assists in Eufaula’s 85-70 victory over Warren Easton (La.).
Peterson hit four 3-pointers and was 10-of-11 on free throws in earning her 42 points.
Denahria Hicks followed with 12 points and seven rebounds, Hoskey had nine points and six rebounds and Jalyiah Pierce come off the bench to deliver seven points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.
Girls
Red Level Tournament
Elba girls 46, Red Level 36: Jaylyn Baker and Nina Williams had 14 points each and Freeda Hooks had nine points to lead Elba.
For Red Level, Liz Cross had 19 points.
Boys
Sandestin Holiday Tournament
Charles Henderson 61, Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) 32: Akevies Shorts had 17 points and Devin Parker 10 to lead Charles Henderson, which had nine players score.
Red Level Tournament
Luverne 46, Brantley 44: No other details were available.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Miami fires offensive coordinator Dan Enos
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos on Friday, one day after the Hurricanes were shut out by Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl and finished with a 6-7 record.
Enos was with Miami for only one season, and to say it didn’t go to plan would be an understatement. The Hurricanes finished the year on a three-game losing streak, endured wildly inconsistent quarterback play and are ranked 129th — out of 130 teams — in third-down conversion percentage.
Only Akron, which finished the season winless, was worse than Miami in that department. Miami converted 27.2% of its third downs, Akron converted 26.4%.
The Hurricanes announced the decision with a one-sentence statement: “The University of Miami football program announced Friday that Dan Enos has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.”
The numbers did the rest of the talking.
NBA Brown, Tatum carry Celtics past Cavs for 5th straight win
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have quite a young pair of stars developing in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
Brown matched his career high with 34 points, Tatum had 24 of his 30 points in the opening half and the Celtics cruised to their fifth straight victory, 129-117 over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.
“They both have been able to do a lot and have consistently grown and gotten better,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “But I don’t think we saw anything today that we haven’t seen out of both those guys in the last couple weeks, the last couple months. They’ve been playing well, and they obviously are playing confidently and feel good.”
Brown posted the first consecutive 30-point games of his career. He had 30 in a Christmas Day win at Toronto. He also scored 34 points in a playoff loss at Milwaukee on April 22, 2018.
OLYMPICS Russia confirms it will appeal 4-year Olympic ban
MOSCOW — Russia confirmed Friday that it will appeal its four-year Olympic ban for manipulating doping data.
The Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, sent a formal letter disagreeing with the sanctions imposed earlier this month by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The case is now heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Next year’s Olympics in Tokyo will be the third consecutive edition of the games preceded by a legal battle over Russian doping issues.
RUSADA said it “disputes the (WADA) notice in its entirety,” including the evidence of tampering with the data archive. The data was handed over in January and was meant to clear up past cover-ups, but has led to more legal tussles.
SKIING ‘I own this track’: Paris feels at home on Stelvio course
BORMIO, Italy — Dominik Paris mastered the Stelvio course once again on Friday, becoming the first skier to win three consecutive downhill races on one of the World Cup’s most demanding tracks.
The Italian won a shortened race with a gutsy run, defeating Switzerland’s Beat Feuz and Austrian Matthias Mayer.
“I feel a bit like the owner of this track. On this track it’s as if I were really at home,” Paris said.
It was his 13th downhill win, and fourth in Bormio. He also triumphed in 2017 and 2018, and won the first race of his career here, in 2012.
“Each race is a new challenge. I put everything on the track to do the best possible, you never know how it ends and this is the beauty of sport,” Paris said.
The race replaced the downhill that was canceled in another Italian resort, Val Gardena, last Saturday due to heavy snowfall.
While Friday’s race was reduced to 2.95 kilometers, the regular full-length 3.23K Stelvio downhill is scheduled for Saturday.
