The battle of Class 3A, Region 2 unbeatens wasn’t close.
Fourth-ranked Pike County dominated fifth-ranked Providence Christian 47-10 at the Eagles Nest on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0) absorbed some early shots from Providence , then counterpunched in the second quarter and never relented.
A trio of running backs stayed fresh and made the difference for Pike County. Rayshawn Reynolds, Derrick Myhand and Junior Myhand had big nights as the Bulldogs chewed up yardage on the ground. Reynolds gained 151 yards on 18 carries and had touchdown runs of 14 and 7 yards. Derrick Myhand ran six times for 111 yards and had a pair of 44-yard TD runs. Junior Myhand gained 105 yards on six carries with TD runs of 60 and 2 yards.
Providence (6-1, 3-1) scored first, taking the opening kickoff and marching 52 yards in 13 plays and taking 6:18 off the clock. John Jeter’s first field goal of the season – a 30-yarder – capped the drive. The only pass on that march was a 16-yard completion from Collins McClintock to Jackson Colley for a first down at the Pike County 35.
Gus Goldsborough gained 23 yards to the 5 three plays later. But that promising drive stalled there, thanks to a key third-down sack of McClintock by Avery Lee, Pike County’s 325-pound sophomore defensive lineman.
The Eagles had another strong drive on its second possession, but were stopped on fourth-and-1 from the Pike County 30.
That defensive stop seemed to turn momentum. The Bulldogs, backed up by a personal foul penalty, got two nice runs from outstanding running back Rayshawn Reynolds, the second of which drew a Providence personal foul flag and gave Pike a first down at its 48.
After a holding penalty, Reynolds gained 14 yards to the Providence 44. On second-and-2, Derrick Myhand burst off right guard, broke a tackle and raced to the end zone on a 44-yard touchdown run. The PAT missed, but Pike County led 6-3 with 7:48 left in the first half.
Providence went three-and-out and Pike regained possession after a short punt at the Eagles’ 47. It took seven plays to expand the lead. Reynolds headed toward left end, but cut up sharply and raced to the left pylon on a 14-yard TD run. He also scored the 2-point conversion, taking a pitch around right end and crashing in to give the Bulldogs a 14-3 lead with 3:25 left in the first half.
The Eagles weren’t content to leave things there. They picked up three first downs near midfield, but gambled on fourth-and-10 at the 49. McClintock faced a lot of heat and lost two yards.
That left Pike County 45.8 seconds to work with. Reynolds gained 30 yards on second down to the Providence 17. The Bulldogs took their final timeout with 15 seconds left. On third-and-1 from the 8, Coleman threw incomplete as Hayes Lewis made a fin e play and nearly picked it off.
But on fourth down, Coleman rolled to his left and found K’von Caffie in the end zone for the touchdown with no time remaining. The extra point failed and Pike County went to halftime ahead 20-3.
The Bulldogs then took the second-half kickoff and went 52 yards in five plays, after recovering Providence’s onside kick. Reynolds started it with a 26-yard run and capped it with a 7-yard TD.
After a three-and-out, Pike County needed just four plays before Junior Myhand took a pitch around right end and raced 60 yards for the TD. Suddenly, it was 34-3 with 5:29 left in the third.
Providence did get one back and used another six-plus minute drive to get points. McClintock hit Reed Linder on a 25-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-5. The PAT made it 34-10 with 11:03 left in the game.
Pike answered with Derrick Myhand’s 44-yard run off left tackle that made it 40-10 with 9:48 left. After Providence turned it over on the ensuing kickoff, the Bulldogs got their final score on Junior Myhand’s 2-yard run with 6:43 remaining.
The game ended with the Bulldogs taking a knee on the Providence 1.
