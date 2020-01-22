MONTGOMERY --- Northside Methodist Academy is now officially a member of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
The AHSAA Central Board approved the school’s membership into the association at a meeting in Montgomery on Wednesday.
The Knights will be an associate member for two years, effective after this school year ends. As an associate member, NMA will be able to compete against AHSAA members in all sports and have to abide by the AHSAA by-laws and constitution, but would not be eligible for championship or postseason play.
The Knights will be eligible for championship play beginning in the 2022-2023 academic year.
The school, which has existed since 1975, has participated in the AISA the last eight years. Prior to that, it was a member of the Alabama Christian Education Association.
NMA, which is located on Redmond Road in north Dothan, offers athletic opportunities in football, volleyball and girls and boys cross country in the fall, girls and boys basketball in the winter plus baseball, softball, girls and boys soccer, girls and boys track/field, girls and boys tennis and golf in the spring.
Check back later for a more in-depth story.
