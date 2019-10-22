Northside Methodist’s volleyball team was downright defensive Tuesday against the Lee-Scott Warriors.
Behind 14 blocks at the net and 57 digs behind it, the Knights rarely let the Warriors have any offensive momentum during a dominating 25-13, 25-12, 25-19 AISA Class AA, Region 1 Tournament opening-round win at the Knights Castle.
The win pushes Northside Methodist (9-7) into Thursday’s regional’s semifinals at Montgomery’s Macon-East Academy against Edgewood, a 25-5, 25-10, 25-9 winner Tuesday over Pike Liberal Arts.
The two play at noon before the other semifinal match between Macon-East and Glenwood. The two winners advance to the championship and the losers fall to a consolation game. All four teams advance to the state Elite Eight next Monday.
Lee-Scott’s season came to an end at 10-14 with Tuesday’s loss.
“It was awesome,” Northside Methodist senior Anna Johnston said of Tuesday’s victory. “It feels great. Last year at regionals, I messed up my ankle and we lost, so it feels good to win.”
The Knights atoned for two regular season losses to the Warriors, including a five-set defeat at home three weeks ago at home.
“It was a big win for us,” Northside Methodist head coach Terri Dennis said. “The last time Lee-Scott came to Dothan, they beat us in the fifth set, so I think we were a little apprehensive about playing them again, but the girls were aggressive and we served and blocked well. That made the difference in the match.”
Johnston said the Knights played with a lot of emotion and motivation, especially in keeping momentum going, something they didn’t do in the home loss to Lee-Scott.
“Realizing this could be our last game is really what drove a lot of us,” Johnston said. “It was either play our hearts out and win or not do good and go back home.”
She added, “The energy was really good. If we get on top of a team and just keep it up, just be consistent, we can beat them. The energy was great. Everybody was talking (to each other on the floor). We played like a team.”
In particular, Dennis felt the Knights did a better job with Lee-Scott hitter Lillie Huff.
“Our defense was better prepared for their left-handed middle hitter (Huff) who caught us in a weird angle the last time,” Dennis said. “Our defense was more prepared and we definitely did a better job blocking.”
Huff still earned eight kills to lead Lee-Scott. She also had four digs and two blocks.
Leading the charge on defense at the net for NMA was Johnston, who had eight of the Knights’ 14 blocks.
“Really just lining up with the hitter,” Johnston said of the key to the blocking. “If you can get a block, you can shut them down. There is nothing they can do if you shut them down with that block.”
Johnston, one of three Knight seniors along with Madelyn Penn and Abbey Quattlebaum, was a major factor in the win, earning a match-high 21 kills along with 11 digs and one ace to go with her eight blocks.
Also for NMA, Ellie Williams delivered 11 assists, two kills, eight digs and three blocks, Elizabeth Helms had seven kills, two aces and 13 digs and Mary Dennis had six kills and five digs. Anna Lee Hathcock had 13 assists, Lucy Griffin two kills and Quattlebaum had 12 digs.
Johnston, Hathcock, Griffin, Quattlebaum, Ellie Williams and Kayden Williams all had one ace each as the Knights earned eight overall.
In addition to Huff’s effort, Margaret Aldreidge had 15 assists for Lee-Scott and Abbie Starr and Mary Margaret Huff had three kills each. Kalli Rose Kiker had two aces, while Alyssa Arrington had six digs and Shay Robinson five digs.
After Lee-Scott hit two straight return shots out of bounds to open the match, it was a play at the net that seemed to ignite the Knights. Johnston and Mary Dennis combined for a block to make it 3-0. Johnston and Dennis followed with a kill each to extend the margin to 5-0 and after two Warrior hitting errors, Johnston earned another block then a kill off a nice set by Ellie Williams as the Knights eventually built a 10-0 lead during a Quattlebaum service rotation.
“The first set we came out so strong and just dominated I felt like and that pushed them (LSA) back a little and gave us a lot of confidence and we were able to play aggressively,” Terri Dennis said.
The Warriors cut the margin to eight briefly at 13-5 following an ace from Kiker, but the Knights pushed the advantage back to 12 off four straight points. A kill by Helms and a block by Ellie Williams sparked the run.
The margin was never below double digits the rest of the set as NMA cruised in for a 25-13 win with a Johnston kill finishing it off.
Lee-Scott seized a little momentum early in the second set, taking a 4-0 lead, but the Knights quickly closed the gap and tied it at 5-5. After the teams exchanged two points each, Northside Methodist scored four straight to go up 11-7. Ellie Williams had a kill off a Hathcock assist and Helms had a put down slam at the top of the net to spark the surge.
The Knights gradually pulled away, with another strong service rotation by Quattlebaum producing six points, to take a 25-12 decision.
Lee-Scott held early leads in the third set at 5-4 and 6-5, but a Northside Methodist 9-1 run put the Knights up 14-7. The Warriors cut the margin to five several times and eventually to four at 23-19, but a kill by Dennis and an ace by Hathcock ended the set and the match.
