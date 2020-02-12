The Northside Methodist girls basketball team defeated Fort Dale Academy in overtime 52-44 Wednesday to advance to the AISA Class AAA state semifinals.
The Knights (16-11) face Lee-Scott on Friday at 1 p.m. at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. The winner advances to the state championship Saturday at 5 p.m. Northside Methodist and Lee-Scott played on Jan. 10 in Auburn with the host Warriors winning 67-47.
Northside Methodist’s two seniors stepped at the biggest time Wednesday, scoring 12 of the Knights’ 13 overtime points to help pull away from the Eagles.
Ashlyn Simpson, who fought through foul trouble all day to finish with 13 points and 10 rebounds, had seven overtime points. Abbey Quattlebaum, the other senior, had five of her seven points in the game during the four-minute extra period.
Lucy Griffin also had 13 points for NMA and delivered also with seven rebounds and five blocked shots. Kailyn McMahen earned seven points and a team-high 12 rebounds off the bench and Kayden Williams had four points, seven rebounds and three steals.
In addition to her seven points, Quattlebaum also had six assists for the Knights.
Pike Liberal Arts girls 40, Morgan Academy 26: The Lady Patriots advanced to the Class AAA state semifinals with a 40-26 win over Morgan Academy on Wednesday night at the Multiplex at Cramon Bowl in Montgomery.
Pike Lib (22-7) faces Glenwood in the semifinals Friday at 10 a.m.
Shelby Renfroe had 12 points and Sarah Todd Floyd had eight for the Patriots.
Pike Liberal Arts boys 54, Success Unlimited 40: The Patriots advanced to the Class AAA state semifinals, beating Success Unlimited 54-40.
Pike Lib (15-10) plays in the semifinals on Friday at 2:30 p.m. against Bessemer Academy.
Late Tuesday
Monroe Academy girls 33, Lakeside School 24: Anna Murphy and Abby Brown had seven points each and Liza Eriksen six for Lakeside, which finished the season 8-16.
