The Northside Methodist junior varsity team finished in fourth place at the AISA Class AA State Tournament Saturday at Glenwood School in Smiths Station.
The Knights went 2-2 at the tournament, beating Lakeside 26-24, 26-24, losing to eventual champion Edgewood 25-18, 25-15, beating Lee-Scott 25-11, 25-18 and falling to Morgan Academy 25-13, 25-9.
For the tournament, Rachel Gray earned 12 aces and nine kills, Emily Calhoun had nine aces and seven kills and Joleigh Parmer delivered 14 assists. Also, Tristin Robinson had four aces, Mary Morgan Helms three aces and three kills and Cora Faison three kills and three blocks.
