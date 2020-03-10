When Tyler Grantham drove in the final two runs to complete a seventh-inning rally for a 3-2 Northside Methodist Academy win over Macon-East on Tuesday, the players rightly celebrated what was an improbable ending.
Down 2-0 going to the seventh after being silenced by Macon-East pitcher Clay Slagle, NMA was down to its final strike when things went a bit bonkers.
Landon Johnson walked to start the bottom of the seventh and Colby Pittman came on as a courtesy runner. Gant Underwood lofted a ball to shallow left field that shortstop Bradley Ward made an amazing over-the-shoulder catch on for the first out.
Cole Dykes reached on a bad-hop grounder to deep shortstop that couldn’t be handled to put runners on first and second. Luke Andrews came in to run for Dykes.
Luca Mancil grounded to first base for the second out of the inning as the runners advanced to second and third.
Carson Dykes then got in a 0-2 hole before getting into a Slagle pitch and sending it over the center fielder’s head for what looked to be the game-tying runs.
However, a balk had been called before the pitch, thus the runner from third was motioned in to score and Dykes remained at the plate as NMA had cut the lead to 2-1.
Dykes was then hit by a pitch to put runners at first and third. Dykes then stole second to get two runners in scoring position.
“Tip your hat to Carson Dykes,” NMA coach Mike Mordecai said. “He’s had kind of a tough go of it lately. He hits the ball to the fence and then he gets nicked by the pitch. It put us in a situation where a base hit could help us win the game.”
Enter Grantham, the eighth batter in the order who had flied out to center field and struck out in his two previous times at the plate.
“He had a nasty curveball,” Grantham said of Slagle. “I struck out earlier in the game on it. I was not looking forward to hitting that last at-bat, but now I’m glad I did.”
No doubt.
Grantham drove the ball into left-center field for a solid single in driving in the two runs, the tying and game-winning runs.
“I was thinking curveball and I just reacted when I saw the fastball,” Grantham said. “I didn’t know what to do and then I just hit it.”
Up until that point, Slagle had been almost unhittable. Cason Eubanks had managed two singles and Mancil had the other NMA hit.
“He was throwing curveballs and keeping them off-balance, and that was the big thing,” Mordecai said of the Macon-East pitcher. “When kids at this level throw breaking balls for strikes, it’s just tough.”
Johnson, NMA’s pitcher, had been impressive as well in allowing just four hits and recording six strikeouts.
Nick Marshall was a thorn in Johnson’s side with both of the Macon-East RBIs.
Marshall hit a home run just inside the left field foul pole with two outs in the fourth inning and got in the second run with a bunt down the first base line in the sixth after the leadoff batter had reached on an error, stole second and gone to third on a ground out.
“I think Landon Johnson did a tremendous job,” Mordecai said. “Our (field) dimensions here are kind of small. We hit some home runs a couple of weeks ago against Edgewood and I’m like, ‘Man, this field plays shorter than it looks.’”
Mordecai was obviously proud to see his team battle back.
“I like to think they’re scrappy, but opportunistic may be the better word for it,” Mordecai said. “That’s a big game to win right there, especially a home game and getting down to your last strike.”
NMA improved to 8-8, while Macon-East dropped to 6-6.
