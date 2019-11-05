Northside Methodist Johnston

Northside Methodist volleyball player Anna Johnston earned MVP honors at the AISA All-Star game this past Saturday in Montgomery.

 JAY HARE / DOTHAN EAGLE

Northside Methodist senior middle hitter Anna Johnston was named the MVP for the East squad during Saturday’s AISA All-Star volleyball game in Montgomery.

Johnston helped lead the East to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 win over the West in a battle of all-stars who are current seniors at their school.

Johnston was named the MVP in a vote by coaches who attended the all-star game.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments