Northside Methodist senior middle hitter Anna Johnston was named the MVP for the East squad during Saturday’s AISA All-Star volleyball game in Montgomery.
Johnston helped lead the East to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 win over the West in a battle of all-stars who are current seniors at their school.
Johnston was named the MVP in a vote by coaches who attended the all-star game.
