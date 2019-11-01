Northside Methodist middle hitter Anna Johnston will play in the annual AISA All-Star Volleyball game on Saturday in Montgomery.
Johnston, a 5-foot-9 senior, is the lone player from a Wiregrass program playing in the game, which features 24 senior AISA players, 12 on the East team and 12 on the West. Johnston is a member of the East team.
The match is at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl at 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.