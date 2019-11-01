NMA

Northside Methodist middle hitter Anna Johnston will play in the annual AISA All-Star Volleyball game on Saturday in Montgomery.

Johnston, a 5-foot-9 senior, is the lone player from a Wiregrass program playing in the game, which features 24 senior AISA players, 12 on the East team and 12 on the West. Johnston is a member of the East team.

The match is at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl at 1:30 p.m.

