When Northside Methodist head volleyball coach Terri Dennis first saw Anna Johnston play, the Knights’ coach knew she had a special player in the Ashford Academy transfer.
“When she started in eighth grade, we said, ‘Wow, that girl can jump. We will put her in the middle of the net and let her block,’” Dennis recalled.
After five seasons of solid play, including a Dothan Eagle Super 12 selection this past fall, Johnston will take her talents to the college level. The senior middle hitter signed Tuesday to play volleyball at Division-III LaGrange College in LaGrange, Ga.
The signing took place at Northside Methodist Academy’s outdoor pavilion with teammates, family and a handful of administrators spread out for social distancing because of the coronavirus.
“It was really nerve-racking, but it was really good,” Johnston said of signing. “I am really excited.”
The Knights’ star said the day was special to her in part because of the opportunity to have her teammates there for the signing. The school, like all in the state, has been shut down since mid-March because of the COVID-19 virus.
“It made me feel more calm honestly having all the girls here,” Johnston said. “It was a lot better.”
The 5-foot-10 Johnston chose the Panther program led by coach Madison Machurek over interest from Truett McConnell in north Georgia, West Florida in Pensacola and Coastal Alabama in Bay Minette.
Johnston said the LaGrange college of nearly a 1,000 students “just felt like the one” when she toured the campus located off Interstate 85 in west Georgia above Columbus this past January.
“Honestly when I first toured the school, it felt like home in a way,” Johnston said. “It felt really homely. They are not a small school, but not as big as Auburn or Alabama. I met the girls on the team and the coach and it felt like they are really good girls and a good coach. They made me feel welcomed.”
This past season, Johnston, the team captain for NMA, helped lead the Knights to a10-9 record and to the AISA state Elite Eight, earning 300 kills, 198 digs, 92 blocks and 21 aces. She averaged a Wiregrass-best 16.7 kills per match along with 11 digs, 5.1 blocks and 1.2 aces a contest.
She followed that up with a standout performance in the AISA All-Star match, helping led the East to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 win over the West in a battle of senior all-stars. Johnston was named the East MVP in a vote by coaches who attended the all-star game.
“Anna is a great athlete and we all have seen evidence of her athletic ability, but she is also a great teammate,” Dennis said. “That is what will make her successful as she moves on to the next level. Anna was never concerned about herself or her stats. She is probably one of the most humble players we have. She was just a joy to coach and watch compete.”
Dennis said Johnston, behind her ability to leap and the timing of her jumps, finished the last three years of her varsity career at NMA with more than 750 kills and 250 blocks. She has a recorded vertical leap of 105 inches (8 feet, 7.5 inches), according to a national college scouting report by Sonny Kirkpatrick
“Being able to jump has always been my strength in volleyball,” Johnston said.
Kirkpatrick, in a 2019 preseason scouting report, said Johnston has other talents as well.
“After watching and working with Anna, I came away really impressed,” said Kirkpatrick, a former college coach who now leads Charles Henderson High School’s program. “Her athleticism is very easy to see, and she takes learning the game seriously.
“In workout sessions, she actively tries every new technique shown and is deliberate in her approach, to make sure that she is doing each skill correctly. She comes from a small high school, and has a tremendously high volleyball ceiling. She has only scratched the surface of what she can do, and I believe that she will make an immediate impact to whatever college program she goes to.
“She has a huge arm, and hits a really heavy ball, and will do whatever it takes to help her team win matches. She is extremely competitive, and hates to lose! Defensively, she moves well laterally along the net blocking, and has good hand and arm penetration on her blocks. Her offensive transition footwork is solid, and it allows her to be able to have multiple attacking options. She has good ball control, and is working more in serve receive, to potentially move to an outside hitter position if needed.”
The NMA star also played summer ball with the Deep South Volleyball Club, making a strong impact on that team as well.
“She is very coachable and so easy to get along with the other girls,” Deep South coach Chico Tran said. “I never had a problem with her.”
Tran said he recalled a story about Johnston, who lived in the eastern Houston County town of Gordon, traveling for practices.
“We were practicing in Enterprise and she would drove all the way from Gordon, an hour drive (to Enterprise), and we would practice sometime two-three times a week. I was like, ‘Wow.’ That is determination right there,” Tran said.
Although Johnston was a middle hitter at Northside Methodist, Dennis said she could play any position for the Panthers.
“She is such a good all-round player that she could transition to another position without any problem if that is what they need her to do,” Dennis said.
Johnston was also a track/field standout at Northside Methodist, earning MVP honors in the 2019 AISA State Championships as a junior in helping the Knights win the state title. She won three events, including two in state-record performances, and was part of the school’s winning 4x100-meter relay team. She placed fourth in another event.
She won both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes with AISA state-record times of 12.57 seconds and 25.86 seconds, respectively, and also claimed the gold medal in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 2 and ¼ inches. She was fourth in the high jump after a 4-foot, 5-inch effort.
Volleyball, though, is her favorite sport.
“I played probably since the seventh grade. I love volleyball,” Johnston said. “I also play track, but volleyball has always been the sport that I like.”
She will now continue her favorite sport on the collegiate level, starting next season at LaGrange.
