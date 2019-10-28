Northside Methodist’s volleyball season came to an end Monday afternoon at the AISA Elite Eight in Montgomery as the Knights lost to Coosa Valley Academy 25-23, 25-23, 25-16.
The Knights finish the season with a 10-9 record.
In Monday’s match, Anna Johnston had 12 kills, four blocks and eight digs, Ellie Williams had two aces and six assists and Anna Lee Hathcock had nine assists, two kills and six digs to lead NMA.
Also for the Knights, Elizabeth Helms had eight kills and 15 digs, Lucy Griffin two kills and two digs and Mary Dennis two kills and eight digs. Abbey Quattlebaum had six digs and Cameron Garland five digs.
