The offers started in a trickle, but have erupted in the last five months for Dothan senior running back standout Jaylin White.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder, a four-star prospect currently ranked seventh in the state of Alabama according to 247 composite rankings, has received 17 offers from Division I programs, 12 coming since February with four coming just two weeks ago.
This past week, White released his top 10 list on his Twitter account and it included five SEC programs plus several tradition-rich teams. It featured Florida, Florida State, South Carolina, Louisville, Texas A&M, Memphis, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Mississippi State and Penn State.
The list did not include in-state schools Alabama or Auburn, but neither program has offered White, according to a timeline list by 247Sports, though both are recruiting him.
“Obviously, he has blown up on the recruiting stage,” Dothan head coach Smitty Grider said. “I don’t know how many offers he has got, but it is a bunch. He has got a lot of SEC schools and Power 5 people, so he is getting a lot of attention.”
White, who could not be reached for this story, visited Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee for Junior Day events and made unofficial visits to both Florida State and Auburn before the COVID-19 virus put a halt to recruiting trips.
White has not indicated when he would make an official decision on his collegiate choice.
In addition to the 10 on his list, White has received offers from UAB, UCF, Arkansas State, Louisiana, Toledo and Tennessee. The Vols were the first to offer White back on Nov. 15 of last year.
Grider, who said White is a full qualifier and in good standing academically, doesn’t know if his standout player has a favorite among his top 10.
“He keeps that close to the vest,” Grider said.
While he doesn’t know any favorite, Grider said he does keep in touch with White about recruiting, though the player doesn’t seek him out much.
The Dothan coach has told his star running back not to get too caught up in a name of the school, but rather feel how comfortable he is with the schools and coaches.
“The biggest thing I have told him is to enjoy the process and make sure whichever school he picks — he doesn’t have a bad one on his list — but whichever one he picks is somewhere that he can see himself staying for four years, enjoy being in school there and a place that he feels comfortable at.”
Last season at Dothan, White shared rushing duties with West Alabama signee Ty Webb, Troy signee Jabre Barber and quarterback Jamal Lane. The four combined for 288 carries during Dothan’s 8-3 season.
White, who missed three games, rushed 63 times for 663 yards, averaging 82.9 yards per contest over the eight games he played. He averaged 10.5 yards per carry and had a team-high eight rushing TDs. In addition, White returned four kickoffs for 141 yards, including one for a 94-yard TD.
“He has good really good vision and has exceptional speed,” Grider said. “Once he gets in the open field, he is difficult to catch up to. He is a lot more physical runner than you would think.
“He catches the ball well out of the backfield. He is also a big threat on kickoff returns. He ran one back last year. He is a threat back deep. He is not a guy that most people want to kick it to.”
Grider said White has had a good summer as Dothan approaches the season. The Wolves are scheduled to play a preseason game at home against Park Crossing on Aug. 21 before their season opener at Bainbridge (Ga.) on Aug. 28.
“He has put on some weight,” Grider said. “He physically looks good. He is about 195 pounds now. He is having a good summer. We are excited about seeing him in action.”
While White only averaged 7.9 carries per game last season, he is expected to be the focal point of the Dothan offense this upcoming season, getting “the majority” of the touches.
“He will be a big part of what we do offensively,” Grider said. “Now we have some other good weapons, some good receivers and obviously got Bauer (Sharp) at quarterback, so we will be a balanced offense, but most of what we will do will run through Jaylin.
“His number of carries will increase, but we will still play multiple running backs. I think in this day and age, you don’t see people carrying it 20-25 times a game like you used to. Jaylin will be involved in our passing game as well. We want to get him 15 or 20 touches in different ways.”
White began his career at Houston County before transferring to Northview in January of 2019. That school merged with Dothan before last fall. His senior season will be the second with the Wolves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.