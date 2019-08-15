Name: Reagan Thomas
School: Emmanuel Christian
Sport: Softball
Position: Pitcher/utility
Coach: Heath Rice
College: Judson College
Coach: Tom Hannah
Background: Thomas will compete for Emmanuel Christian this spring after sitting out this past year following a transfer from Wicksburg. She plays travel ball with the Dothan Warriors and North Florida Legacy, usually pitching and playing shortstop and second base. She is the third Emmanuel Christian player in the last few years to sign with Judson, joining Lillie Hobson and Lauren Atkinson.
On signing: I am really excited because I think it is the best fit for me.
On impact of previous ECS players signing with Judson: I kind of like that it is an all-girls school and I can get to make more friends plus I know a couple of players already.
On what she will bring to Judson program: I feel I will bring a good attitude. I work hard and I have good pitching so I feel I can help them out.
On her best pitches: Curve and drop are definitely my go-to pitches.
Hannah on Thomas: She is a great pitcher, but she is also a great kid and a great student. She is every coach’s dream, every college’s dream – 26 ACT, 4.0 GPA, tremendous Christian girl plus she can pitch. It was no-brainer for us. I knew immediately we wanted here. We actually beat several good schools for her and we are happy about that.
Hannah on Thomas’ abilities: She is a competitor. She works hard. From a pitching standpoint, she throws strikes. We don’t care if people hit the ball. We got eight behind you to play defense. I don’t like pitchers that mess around and try to finesse and end up with a lot of walks and hit batsmen. We want to throw strikes and if they hit it, they hit it. We got the defense behind them. She goes to work. She pitches what you call and she throws strikes.
