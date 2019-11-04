Ariton player Jadyn Thornton

Name: Jadyn Thornton

School: Ariton

Sport: Softball

Position: Catcher

Coach: Jerry Goodson (last year); Haley Goodson (this year)

College: Gordon State College (Ga.)

Coach: Ally Hattermann

Accomplishments: Last season, Thornton had a .364 batting average and a .437 on-base percentage. She also had a .937 fielding percentage.

Thornton on signing: It feels so amazing. I have been working for so long, so this feels really good.

On Gordon: It is a beautiful place. There are good surroundings to be around. The coaches are very nice. They are smart and they know what they are doing. There are a lot of good people there. I am just real excited.

On her catching ability: It is kind of an all-together thing that you have to know how to do. I feel like I have a strong arm.

Future goals: I am excited about playing in my senior year. I want to worry about that before I worry about going to college. I will work hard for that (senior season) and after that I will work hard for college.

Haley Goodson on Thornton: She is a really hard worker. She has made huge improvements. She works hard behind the plate and gives her all all the time. I think she is strong in both (offense and defense). She has a good bat and is a good catcher. But I think her strongest point is her leadership. Behind the plate, you have to have a strong leader because that is where everybody looks too. She has become a strong leader, helping out other girls and cheering them on.

Hattermann on Thornton: We are getting a well-rounded player. She will come in a catching role and be a big stick probably in the middle of our order. She is committed to getting better, stronger, quicker and faster in all aspects of the game. I have seen her grow in the last two years and I think the two years at Gordon are going to be pretty special for this young lady.

Hattermann on Thornton on-field qualities: At first, it was defensively (that stood out). I thought she was solid as a catcher and a receiver with a strong accurate arm. When I saw her bat, that just made it a complete package.

