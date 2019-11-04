Name: Jadyn Thornton
School: Ariton
Sport: Softball
Position: Catcher
Coach: Jerry Goodson (last year); Haley Goodson (this year)
College: Gordon State College (Ga.)
Coach: Ally Hattermann
Accomplishments: Last season, Thornton had a .364 batting average and a .437 on-base percentage. She also had a .937 fielding percentage.
Thornton on signing: It feels so amazing. I have been working for so long, so this feels really good.
On Gordon: It is a beautiful place. There are good surroundings to be around. The coaches are very nice. They are smart and they know what they are doing. There are a lot of good people there. I am just real excited.
On her catching ability: It is kind of an all-together thing that you have to know how to do. I feel like I have a strong arm.
Future goals: I am excited about playing in my senior year. I want to worry about that before I worry about going to college. I will work hard for that (senior season) and after that I will work hard for college.
Haley Goodson on Thornton: She is a really hard worker. She has made huge improvements. She works hard behind the plate and gives her all all the time. I think she is strong in both (offense and defense). She has a good bat and is a good catcher. But I think her strongest point is her leadership. Behind the plate, you have to have a strong leader because that is where everybody looks too. She has become a strong leader, helping out other girls and cheering them on.
Hattermann on Thornton: We are getting a well-rounded player. She will come in a catching role and be a big stick probably in the middle of our order. She is committed to getting better, stronger, quicker and faster in all aspects of the game. I have seen her grow in the last two years and I think the two years at Gordon are going to be pretty special for this young lady.
Hattermann on Thornton on-field qualities: At first, it was defensively (that stood out). I thought she was solid as a catcher and a receiver with a strong accurate arm. When I saw her bat, that just made it a complete package.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.