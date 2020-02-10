Name: Banks Nichols
School: Houston Academy
Sport: Football
Position: Receiver/Defensive back
Coach: Jamie Riggs
College: Huntingdon College
Coach: Mike Turk
Background: Nichols was one of the most versatile players for the Raiders this past season in playing wide receiver on offense and in the secondary on defense. The 5-foot-9, 145-pounder was also a key member of the special teams.
On decision: I toured Huntingdon two or three times and it just felt like home. It’s a beautiful campus and not too far away from home. It has a great coaching staff that focuses on turning us into men instead of just football players.
What position in college? As of right now, it’s undecided. I’m willing to play wherever they need me. I’m good at receiver and I’m good on defense — wherever they want me to play.
On signing: This is a dream come true. I’ve always dreamed of playing college anything — football, baseball — it didn’t really matter what it was to me. I’m excited for what the future has to hold.
On support from others: First of all I’d like to thank God. He gave me the opportunity and ability for everything. I also wouldn’t be able to do this without my family and the great coaches and teammates here at HA. I’ll always be forever grateful for the time I got to play football here.
Riggs on Nichols: For us he was really competitive and has a great competitive spirit. He was outmatched physically at times, but he never backed off. I think a program like Huntingdon fits him well. They develop players and players like Banks who are a little smaller need some time to develop. There’s going to be a difference from him at 18 and him at 21. Banks is getting a great opportunity not only athletically, but academically to be able to go on and be able to do what he wants to do the rest of his life and get an opportunity to play football as well.
