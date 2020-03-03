Name: Alex Applefield
School: Houston Academy
Sport: Football
Position: Long snapper
Coach: Jamie Riggs
College: Samford
Coach: Chris Hatcher
Accomplishments: Applefield was a five-year starter as a long snapper for extra points and field goals and four-year starter for punt snaps at Houston Academy.
On signing: I grew up watching the ESPN Signing Days and all those big guys that signed here at the school and on this table, so actually sitting right here right now with this paper in front of me is an amazing feeling. It is a feeling of everything I have worked for, everything I have dreamed of since I was a little kid that is coming into play right now.
On Samford: Long snappers usually get signed late and Samford was always up there. My dad (Scott Applefield) played there and is an alum of Samford, so they were the top school. When they come on the radar, it was an obvious choice. It is three hours from home — and that is important to me, being around home. It is a Christian conservative school which I am pumped about. We visited there a few times over the years and it feels like home. That was important to me — finding a place that truly felt like home.
What goes into long snapping? People think it is a small part of the game. It is about 16-20 plays in a game, which is small, but I take a lot of pride in it. There is no punt without a snap. There is no field goal or PAT without a snap, so my job is to get it back there as fast as I can and as accurate as I can. As long as I do that, I will be fine. As far as it what it took to get this good, there is a lot of form work that goes into it and repetitions to get accuracy and speed down.
Becoming a long snapper as an eighth grader: I knew what long snapping was because I played one year of football here in my seventh grade year and I have watched it (football) forever. I was thinking, ‘I am a eighth grader and I am going to start on varsity with all my friends watching.’ Just to have that honor of having an important role on the team with all those bigger guys struck a sense of pride in me and something I have carried over the years.
Riggs on Applefield: One thing that is amazing about Alex is he set goals of what he wanted to do and he never wavered in those goals. He traveled the country and trained himself to work here and with other people. He did everything you could possibly do to make that goal happen. There are a few other things that I will think of when I think of Alex. The first is that in the last year or so he has become a fine leader. It was obvious he did that in more than one way. The other thing about Alex that I really admire is that of all the years I have coached — which has been a while — I don’t know if I have ever seen anyone that is a better teammate than Alex Applefield.
