Name: Don Williams
School: Houston Academy
Sport: Baseball
Position: Catcher/Outfielder
Coach: Tony Kirkland
College: Wallace-Dothan
Coach: Mackey Sasser
Accomplishments: Williams was one of the top hitters in the Wiregrass this past spring, earning a .563 batting average (49-of-87) and a .672 on base percentage, both Wiregrass bests. His 49 hits were the most outside of players who advanced to the state playoffs. He also had 12 doubles, a Wiregrass co-high seven triples along with 28 runs batted in, 28 runs scored, 23 walks and only four strikeouts in 116 plate appearances over 30 games. He helped HA to a 20-10 record. He earned Class 3A first-team all-state honors at catcher and Dothan Eagle Super 12 accolades.
On signing: It is always feels good to get the opportunity to play at the next level, so I am very happy.
Why Wallace? It is like coach Mackey said, they have the best record of sending people off to do what they want to do at the next level. That was definitely a good point and I get to stay at home two more years and get a free education.
How has HA prepared him: Coach TK is always on top of things at practice and he helps us get better.
On his strengths: Probably my arm and catching behind the plate and with top times throwing from the outfield.
On his improvement: I know I have to improve my game. My arm has always probably been my biggest weakness as a player, but I have worked hard this fall to get it better.
On what he needs to improve on for Wallace: The same stuff I have been improving on. I know coach TK will get me ready for it.
On goals next season: Of course, you always want to make the playoffs and I want to have a good year. I want my last year, my senior year, to be good.
On decision: Wallace was my only offer, but I kind of took it when I got the chance to go to Wallace. When I got the offer, I committed.
Kirkland on Williams: He is real coachable. Don led us in many categories last year. He batted .563 and that is outstanding. That is the highest we have ever had at HA since I have been coaching. What I was most impressed with was his improvement behind the plate, his approach to the game and the leadership he provided for us on the field. Don is very versatile. He played catcher for us because that is where we need him, but he is good in the outfield also and he can play first base.
Sasser on Williams: His leadership skills has gotten better and that is what he will bring to Wallace along with his bat. He is a humble, respectable kid. That is what I look for – someone who can come in and show leadership skills right away. He reminds me of a kid I have now – Ryan Tomlin of Ariton who can hit from the left side and steps up in the big moment and that is what I expect him (Williams) to do as far as hitting. We will get him on the field to find a position for him, but his bat is what will get him to play every day.
