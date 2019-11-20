Name: Aaron Cherry
School: Headland
Sport: Fishing
Coach: Chris Grandstaff
College: Montevallo
Coach: William Crawford
Background: Has been bass fishing competitively for six years. First place 2019 Bassmaster Nation Championship (Anderson, S.C.), First place 2019 Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation Team Trail High School Regional Qualifier, 2019 Bassmaster State Champion (Lake Guntersville), First place 2019 Wiregrass Student Angler Trail High School Division (Lake Mitchell), First place Alabama B.A.S.S. National Team Trail regional qualifier (Lake Tuscaloosa), 2017 Wiregrass Student Angler Trail Angler of the Year.
Deciding on college choice: We went for an official visit and as soon as we stepped out of the car it felt just like home. It’s a really, really nice campus. It’s a small college, which is what I wanted in the first place. It just felt good and it was the only visit we actually did.
On signing the scholarship: It’s amazing. It’s something I dreamed about whenever we first started doing this. For it to be happening and be occurring is crazy.
Future goals: It’s definitely the next step to be able to go on and hopefully do it for a living if I want to do that. That’s what the plan is right now. I think that this step is one more leap towards that.
Support of teammates: It makes is a lot better having a family behind you, and that’s what we consider ourselves. We have a great support group if you need some help.
Grandstaff on Cherry: The kid is not only phenomenal on the water, but he’s a phenomenal person off the water. He’s been on mission trips all across the world sharing the gospel of Christ to other people. He takes every one of these young guys and tries to instill in them what has been instilled in him through other people, and teaches them how to fish and how to adapt to different lakes and different situations. He’s a great kid and will be a great asset to Montevallo, and has been a great asset to Headland Bass team as well.
Crawford on Cherry: Over the last several years we’ve built a championship contender at the University of Montevallo when it comes to bass fishing and we get out and try to get the best anglers in the country. We’ve seen the success that Aaron has had over the last several years and he fits the mold of what we’re looking for. We’re excited to have him come and join us in the fall. One of the great things about our anglers and our program is that they have good character and are all good kids, and that was another good fit about him – his personality and upbringing and family.
