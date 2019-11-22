Name: Parker Collier
School: G.W. Long
Sport: Baseball
Position: 2B/Pitcher
Coach: Drew Miller
College: Chattahoochee Valley Community College
Coach: Hunter Vick
Accomplishments: A year ago, Collier had a .425 on-base percentage and scored 22 runs. As a pitcher, he was 1-0 with one save and a 1.66 ERA, pitching 12 2/3 innings. He joins older brothers Harrison (Enterprise State) and Christian (CVCC) as college signees and joins Christian and former G.W. Long player Slade Simmons at CVCC.
Collier on signing: Awesome. It is just a huge relief of everything I have worked for and everything I have been determined for in my whole life. I grew up watching Chatt Valley in the JUCO World Series and have seen them dominate and I wanted to be part of it ever since I was young.
Was playing with brother part of decision? When we were both younger, we both grew up watching Chatt Valley and we both wanted to be part of that team because we both admired them. He was a factor, but he was not the deciding factor. I love my brother and my former teammate there, but I feel like Chatt, the players and the coaches I met and the environment that surrounds me there I feel is the best place I can grow and develop to be a better player.
Was today his goal? It’s always been a dream of my (to sign). Both of my brothers played college baseball. I saw them sign and I saw Christian and his best two friends sign last year and I love all three of those guys. Man, I have been dreaming about it ever since. Today, it is a reality.
On role next year at CVCC: We have talked a little about that. He (Vick) definitely wants me as a two-way player in the infield and he thinks I will be a good relief pitcher, which I also think is a good spot for me.
What is the best thing you do? I have been told I have good hands and been told I have a good bat, but pitching I think would be No. 1. I think have six good pitches and I have good command of those pitches.
On favorite memory at G.W. Long: There are three of them – the dogpile at the end of the state championship. They get better and better every year. That is stuff you can’t rehearse – the dogpile. It is full of excitement and you go through emotion.
Miller on Collier: Parker has a tremendous work ethic. It is kind of in their DNA. His brother had the same thing – they work for a goal. He started to put some things together last year. On the mound, he has a strong arm. I don’t follow the radar guns much, but I do know he has a great breaking ball. It is a go to-out pitch. He has also spent time at second base and that is where we see him playing this year. He has a lot of pop in his bat and will probably hit in the middle of our order.
White on Collier: Parker is a versatile player, not only with his lateral movement and his arm strength (in the infield), but he is also a good pitcher. He is 90-91-92 off the mound and he can play shortstop. In junior college, that is a key player – one scholarship gets you two players. We fill a pitching hole and an infield hole with one player.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.