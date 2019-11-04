Name: Harleigh Sims
School: Slocomb
Sport: Softball
Position: Shortstop/third base
Coach: Ashley Bell
College: Bishop State Community College (Mobile)
Coach: Angelo Archible
Accomplishments: Last season, Sims had a .388 batting average and a .434 on-base percentage with 20 runs scored and 16 stolen bases for Slocomb.
Sims on signing: It is really exciting. Being an athlete and getting to extend my career is definitely something I have always wanted to do. Actually getting to do it is really exciting to me.
On Bishop State: They have a great degree program that I am pursuing in physical therapy. The athletic facility is nice and I love the coach and the program.
On her abilities: I am really striving to become more of an offensive and defensive player put together and to use my abilities on the field to the best I can. I really see myself more as an offensive player than I do a defensive player personally.
On representing Slocomb at next level: I love this place and I love this town. The school is amazing and getting to represent them on the next level is a dream that I always wanted to do. Actually getting to fulfill that (dream) I feel really proud of myself.
Bell on Sims: She has been a big-time player for me since her ninth-grade year. She started at third base her ninth-grade year we were the state runner-up. She played great defense for me and that was a totally new position for her that year as she played mostly outfield on JV the year before. She has gotten better and better every year. Her bat has come along every year too, especially the last two years. I felt good with Harleigh at bat. She will fight for me. She will fight off some pitches. She is mainly a gap-to-gap hitter. She is a smart base runner and is a smart player. She cares and is compassionate about the game.
Archible on Sims: We feel like we are getting a heck of a player. We know she is a very good hitter, a good defensive player and someone who is real-tough minded and that is what you need in college sports. We feel we are getting someone who loves the game and will come in and help our team. We plan on putting her at third base and plan on her batting in the three or four hole because she has that awareness of where that ball needs to go and she can put it there.
