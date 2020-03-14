A pair of teams outside the Wiregrass delivered late-game magic to earn semifinal wins and eliminate two local powerhouses during the Terry Collins Memorial Tournament at James Oates Park Saturday.
Spain Park from Birmingham and Saraland from Mobile knocked off the state’s Class 6A No. 1 ranked Dothan Wolves and Class 5A No. 6 Rehobeth Rebels on walk-off wins to prevent a Wiregrass finals showdown.
Spain Park, the top ranked team in the state in Class 7A now unbeaten at 21-0, edged the host Wolves 3-2 Saraland, the No. 6 team in 6A, nipped the Rebels 6-5
Spain Park then won the title with a 5-0 victory over Saraland.
Spain Park 3, Dothan 2: Dothan seized a 2-1 lead with a run in the top of the seventh, but a first-pitch two-run homer by Alexis Anderson gave the Jaguars the win in the bottom half.
With the international rule in affect, Taylor Harrington was placed on second and Anderson belted the homer seconds later to give Spain Park the win.
Dothan surged ahead in the top half on Maddie Anners’ single that scored Kate Hoseid.
Jabby Terrell scored during an error on a Natalie Turner ground ball in the first, but Spain Park’s Anderson, who had two hits and three runs batted, tied it with a RBI double in the fourth.
Dothan finished with six hits, two each from Terrell and K.J. Braswell. Spain Park had five hits, two each from Anderson and Harrington.
Jaala Torrence struck out 11 and allowed two runs and five hits over six innings for Dothan. Annabelle Widra struck out 14 and allowed one run and six hits over seven innings for Spain Park.
Saraland 6, Rehobeth 5: Rehobeth had a 5-3 lead going to the bottom of the fourth, but the Spartans tied it in the bottom half on a Taylor Heaton’s two-run homer then won it in the bottom of the fifth on Kristen Mears’ one-out RBI single.
Laura Kate Meadows had two run-scoring singles for Rehobeth and Jenna Hixson had two hits, one a two-run single. Honor Slayback and Jaci Parker also had two hits each.
Carliegh Bowden added a two-run homer for Saraland.
Dothan 5, Ashford 2: Dothan defeated Ashford in the quarterfinals, scoring in each of the first four innings, including two in the first.
Nicole Turner pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing just two runs, only one earned, and four hits, while striking out four. Jaala Torrence worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing just one hit.
Offensively, Collier Peaden had two hits, Rayleigh Thagard hit a two-run homer and Torrence had a hit and RBI.
For Ashford, Madison Brown had two singles.
Rehobeth 3, Opp 0: A night after losing 10-0 to the Bobcats, Rehobeth returned the favor with a 3-0 shutout win behind Stephanie Schoonover’s 12 strikeout, one-hit five-inning shutout.
Schoonover also had two hits on offense. Jaci Parker had a RBI triple and Makayla Peters added a double. The two other two Rebel runs came off errors.
McKenna McDonnell had a single for Opp’s only hit. Braya Hodges struck out seven over five innings for the Bobcats.
Spain Park 15, Brantley 0: Spain Park won a quarterfinal game over Class 1A top-ranked Brantley 15-0. No details were available.
Saraland 4, Headland 1: Saraland took a 4-1 quarterfinal win over Headland. No details were available.
Ashford 14, Enterprise 0: Darian Bell belted three home runs and drove in seven runs to power Ashford’s opening-round win. Bell hit a pair of two-run shots and added a three-run blast.
Barrett Lawrence earned two hits, including a RBI single. Kennedy Thorpe had a RBI double and Savannah Money had a hit and drove in a run off a bases-loaded walk. Lexie Glover added a hit and RBI.
Savannah Money picked up the win, pitching three shutout innings with two hits allowed and four strikeouts. Claire Aplin pitched one shutout inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Enterprise’s three hits – all singles -- came from Taylor Danford, Mattie Bowden and Julianna McCollough.
Brantley 9, Providence Christian 6: In an opening-round bracket game, Providence Christian led 6-5 going to the top of the fourth, but the Bulldogs scored four times and held on in the bottom half for the win.
For PCS, Katelyn Collins and Emma Williams were both 2-for-2 with a RBI. Williams had a double among her hits. Liz Woodall and Emma Houston added a hit and RBI each.
Rehobeth 2, Dale County 0: Stephanie Schoonover struck out eight in a one-hit shutout over five innings and added two hits with a RBI on offense.
Laura Kate Meadows was 3-for-3 and Maci Cross added a single and RBI for Rehobeth.
Elly Castle had a single for the lone Dale County hit.
Regular Season
Geneva 6, Straughn 2: Geneva earned a 6-2 win over Straughn behind pitchers Pazley Lamb and Kaitlyn Conner.
Lamb, the winning pitcher, worked three innings, giving up two hits and two runs, only one earned, with four strikeouts. Katelyn Conner pitched the last two innings and gave up one hit.
Offensively, Makaley Boswell had two doubles and a RBI, while Abbie Sullivan and Lamb both had two hits and two RBI. Lamb had a double among her hits.
Wiregrass Kings 13-22, East Central Home School 3-4: The Kings swept East Central 13-3 and 22-4.
In the first win, Grace Treadaway was 4-for-5 and Olivia Hobson drove in five runs off two hits, one a double. Caroline Davenport earned three hits and Katie Davenport, Mattie Alice Hobson and Emma Graham had two hits each with Davenport and Graham both driving in a run. Hannah Phillips also had a RBI.
In game two, Phillips had three hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in four runs and Alayna Forehand had three hits, one a double, and drove in three runs. Treadaway also had three hits with a RBI. Caroline Davenport had two hits, one a homer, and drove in two runs. Katie Davenport, Olivia Hobson and Mattie Alice Hobson had two hits each with a RBI. Natalie Toub had a single and RBI. Emma Graham drove in one run.
Katie Davenport was the winning pitcher in the first game and Phillips the winner in the second game.
Late Friday
Terry Collins Memorial Tournament
Rehobeth 5, Brantley 4 (8 innings): Laura Kate Meadows’ single drove in Maddie Williams in the bottom of the eighth to give Class 5A No. 6 ranked Rehobeth a walk-off win and give Class 1A No. 2 Brantley its first loss of the season.
Meadows finished with two hits, adding a double. Stephanie Schoonover also had two hits and Shellie Littefield hit a solo homer for Rehobeth.
Opp 10, Rehobeth 0: After Rehobeth’s win over Brantley, Opp knocked off the Rebels behind the standout performance of Braya Hodges.
In the circle, Hodges struck out 14 and allowed only one hit in five innings in a shutout. At the plate, she went 4-for-4 with a double and RBI.
Emily Mitchell went 3-for-4 with a RBI, Reese Cauley 2-for-3 with one RBI and Haylei Henagan had a double and drove in two runs. McKenna McDowell and Allie Wismer both had added a hit and RBI with Wismer’s hit a double.
Rehobeth’s lone hit was a single by Jenna Hixson.
Enterprise 12, Ashford 6: Mattie Bowden was 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI, Taylor Danford drove in four runs and Kyleigh Coin had a home run and two RBI to pace Enterprise.
Katie Snell added a single and two RBI and Brittany Womack had a single and RBI for EHS. Danielle Holley added a double.
For Ashford, Lexie Glover had two hits and two RBI, Maddie Brown had two hits and Amiyah Lewis had a single with two RBIs. Ashtyn Sanders added a hit and RBI.
Emily Holland was the winning pitcher for Enterprise.
Saraland 6, Dale County 3: Saraland built a 6-0 lead behind a four-run fifth to earn the win.
Gracie Suggs and Joanna Marshall both had two hits for Dale County with Suggs driving in two runs.
Saraland 9, Providence Christian 2: The Eagles seized a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Saraland erased it with nine in the bottom half.
Emma Houston was 2-for-2 and Emma Williams had a RBI single for Providence Christian. Anna Grace O’Bryan had a RBI on a bases-loaded walk.
Macon-East Tournament
Hooper Academy 1, Pike Liberal Arts 0: The Patriots were shutout on only three hits in the five-inning game.
Ally Rushing, Amity White and Sarah Elizabeth Calhoun had a single each for the Patriot hits.
Pike pitcher Dannah Dawson struck out nine and allowed only four hits and one unearned run in five innings of work. She walked two.
Hooper scored its lone run in the top of the fifth.
