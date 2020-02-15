MONTGOMERY --- Pike County big men Andres Burney and Omar Cumberbatch combined for all nine points in an 9-1 run to start overtime and the Bulldogs made the work hold up for a 77-73 win over Pike Road at the Class 3A Southeast Regional Tournament Saturday night.
The Bulldogs (21-6) advanced to the regional championship game Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. against Dadeville, which beat Providence Christian earlier in the night. Pike Road finished the season 21-6.
“We knew it wouldn’t be easy as they were here last year while we missed it,” Pike County coach Doug Holland said. “We watched a lot of film on them and we saw they played hard, so we didn’t expect it to be easy. That is why we played a tough schedule to get to this point to play someone like them.”
“Last year we didn’t get to this point, but all the hard work and dedication helped us get here and win this game,” added Burney.
Tied at 62 going into overtime, Burney, a 6-foot-8 senior, scored down low on the first two Bulldog possessions then Cumberbatch, a 6-foot-4 junior, added a drive off the left baseline and a nifty spin move for a layup on the next two possessions. Cumberbatch added a free threw after his second basket to make it 71-63 Pike County with 2:28 to go in the extra period.
“They complement each other,” Holland said. “I was proud of both of them. I knew both of them would play both good. They have been good all year.”
The Bulldogs held on behind four free throws in the final 44 seconds, including one by Jordan Hobdy with 9.8 seconds left after the Patriots cut the margin to three on a putback by Harrison Wallace.
Burney had one of those free throws late in the overtime to finish with five points in the extra period. He also had three rebounds and two blocked shots in the four-minute overtime.
“My guys gave me the ball as they wanted me to have it, so I had to take over,” Burney said, referring to his first two baskets that set the tone of the overtime. “They wanted me to take over, so that is what I had to do.”
Hobdy helped force the overtime, making 1-of-2 free throws with 9.4 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 61. Pike Road’s Shaun Holmes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer of regulation.
Pike County outscored Pike Road 15-11 in the overtime to take the win.
For most of the game, it was a show between Pike County’s Burney and Pike Road’s Wallace, a 6-foot-2 junior. Burney finished with 28 points, hitting 12-of-16 from the floor, and also had 21 rebounds. He was officially credited with seven block shots, though he might have had a few more. Wallace earned a game-high 33 points, which included 8-of-10 free throws. He also had seven rebounds.
Cumberbatch, who hit 6-of-6 shots from the floor, including a couple of nice spin moves down low, finished with 13 points and had six rebounds. Hobdy added 10 points and nine rebounds for Pike County.
Holmes followed Wallace for Pike Road with 16 points with seven steals and five assists. Blake Durham added 11 points.
Pike County won despite turning it over 29 times and the Patriots cashed those into 29 points. Pike Road had just 13 turnovers, leading to 14 Pike County points.
The Bulldogs, though, dominated down low, scoring 58 points in the paint to the Patriots’ 42 and outrebounding Pike Road 49-27. Pike County also had 20 second-chance points to 10 for the Patriots.
