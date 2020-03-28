In the summer of 2015, Pike County head basketball coach Doug Holland knew he had a potential star move into Brundidge and join his program from Florida.
Now, five years later, the word potential can be dropped and the word star be emphasized.
That star is Andres Burney, the latest winner of the state’s Class 3A Player of the Year honor in boys basketball in the state of Alabama.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association announced the 6-foot-8 Bulldog senior center as that winner with other class winners Saturday night.
Burney won the award over the two other finalists — Plainview 6-foot-1 sophomore guard Cole Millican and Piedmont 6-foot-2 freshman guard Alex Odom.
This past season, Burney dominated games, averaging 25.9 points, 16.4 rebounds, 7 blocks, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals a game in helping the Bulldogs win the Class 3A state title.
“I put in a lot of work over the summer and I don’t think I ever took a day off of basketball,” Burney said minutes after the 3A state championship game about his season. “I played AAU travel ball. During the football season, I was working in the gym. It paid off.”
Burney earned state tournament MVP honors after two dominating performances. He amassed 33 points, 43 rebounds and 10 blocked shots in two state tournament games, including 21 points, 24 rebounds and eight blocked shots in a 59-45 state championship win over Lauderdale County. He had 12 points and 19 rebounds in just 14 minutes of a foul-plagued state semifinal game.
Holland, speaking after the state championship game, knew he had a potential special player on campus when Burney moved to the Brundidge school from Florida as a seventh grader.
“He has been special,” Holland said. “I don’t think he ever played basketball until he came to us from Florida (in seventh grade). All I know is one of my assistant coaches came running out to me and said, ‘Coach, there is a big kid on campus you have to see.’ I said, ‘Good.’ The coach said he was going to play basketball while he was with us.”
While tall even as a seventh grader, Holland said Burney’s dominating success this season was more because of dedication and hard work by the Bulldog senior to develop his game.
“To see him grow from a little kid to a young man now has been a sight because he works,” Holland said. “He has matured as a man. It is hard to see him go.”
Holland added, “He never takes time off.”
All the boys state player of year winners were released by the ASWA. Burney was the lone Wiregrass player up for an award. The ASWA voted a player of the year in each of the seven Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications and one in the Alabama Independent Schools Association.
The other boys players named state player of the year by the ASWA were Mountain Brook’s Colby Jones (Class 7A), Pinson Valley’s Kam Woods (6A), Fairfield’s Reginald Perry (5A), Talladega’s Kobe Simmons (4A), Calhoun’s J.D. Davison (2A), Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr (1A) and Evangel Christian’s Tyree Curry (AISA).
All eight winners are now up for the state’s most coveted honor, Mr. Basketball. That winner will be announced next Saturday night, one night after the Miss Basketball winner is revealed. The ASWA Super State girls team will be announced Tuesday night and the boys super team on Wednesday.
All season long, Burney showed his basketball skills with one dominant performance after another.
It started with 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots in the season opener against Charles Henderson, followed by a 14-point, 14-rebound and eight-block shot performance against eventual Class 2A state runner-up Barbour County in the season’s second game.
It continued all throughout the season, highlighted by a memorable 49-point, 16-rebound, four-block shot performance in mid-January against eventual Class 6A semifinalist Eufaula and it didn’t stop until the conclusion of the 3A state championship game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.