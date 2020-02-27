BIRMINGHAM — Usually in state championship games, most people look to the star players to be the difference makers.
However as Pike County goes into today’s AHSAA Class 3A state title game, Bulldog head coach Doug Holland feels a different group has to be productive in his team’s chances.
“I think we can’t go there relying on two or three people,” Holland said. “I think it will take everybody. I think the bench will play a pivotal part in the game. We have to have more production on the bench.”
Holland’s Bulldogs (23-6) bid for the state title at 2:15 p.m. Friday against Lauderdale County (26-7) at the BJCC Legacy Arena. Both teams seek their first state title. It is Pike County first state championship game appearance and the second for the Tigers, who finished runner-up in 2007.
Pike County advanced to the title game with a 52-42 win over Hanceville in the semifinal on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were led by Andres Burney (12 points, 19 rebounds) and Omar Cumberbatch (13 points, 9 rebounds). However, they got only nine points off 3-of-16 shooting and five rebounds from the bench.
Lauderdale County, which beat Hale County 63-41 in the semifinals, had similar numbers from beyond the starters with just five points.
However, the Tiger starters had a balanced attack as all five scored in double figures behind good shooting from the floor and the foul line. They hit 19-of-37, including 17-of-28 from inside the arch. They were only 3-of-11 on 3-pointers, but Holland said that was just a bad day for them.
“It is going to be tough, but it has been tough all year,” Holland said of matching up with the Tigers. “We expect that watching them play. They do a good of shooting the ball.
“They are a very disciplined team and well coached team. They are probably one of the best shooting teams — perimeter teams — we have played. They shot the ball well outside.
“They were struggling the other day, but they are perimeter team. They shot the ball well based on a lot of film we saw.”
According to info sheets provided by Lauderdale’s coach Mark Newton to the AHSAA prior to the state tournament, three Tiger players hit better than 30 percent on 3-pointers in over 120 attempts each.
Connor Smith, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, and Eric Fuqua, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, both were hitting 37 percent prior to state. Smith had made 64-of-173 and Fuqua 45-of-122.
Luke McIntyre, a 6-foot-2 senior, had made 42-of-134 for 31 percent. Combined the three had 151 made treys in 429 attempts prior the semifinals — an average of 4.7 made and 13.4 attempt.
The Tigers are also solid at the foul line as their five starters averaged 68.2 at the free-throw line, led by Smith at 83.3 percent (115-of-138) and Juvonne Shanes at 73.3 percent (61-of-83).
In the semifinal game, Lauderdale County hit 20-of-24 (83.3 percent).
“They shot free throws well, so we can’t do what we did the other day — being in the bonus in the first quarter,” Holland said. “That would definitely hurt us because you are giving them two points if you get them to the line.
“If you get them into the bonus early, you will struggle, so we preached to our players that we have to play solid and clean on defense. I thought we did too much hand-checking, over the back and reaching (fouls) the other day.”
Holland said the Bulldogs also have to do a good job of transition defense since Lauderdale County likes to sneak players out after shots.
For the season, Smith leads the Tigers with 17.4 points a game with Fuqua next at 10.2 per contest.
Lauderdale County is a veteran team as its roster features six seniors, including four starters.
With the 6-foot-8 Burney and 6-foot-4 Cumberbatch, Pike County would seem to have an advantage down low over Lauderdale, which has no player above 6-foot-3, though it does have several 6-foot-2 players.
Holland said the Bulldogs were excited about the opportunity to play for the school’s first state championship in the sport.
“It is kind of surreal,” Holland said. “There is a lot of hard work to get to this point. I want to take the opportunity to thank the coaches, our school, our county and our city — they have been behind us the whole way.
“I like our chances if we play well and hard, limit our turnovers and make our free throws. We also have to keep the bigs out of foul trouble. If we do that I think we will have a chance to bring home our first state championship in basketball.”
