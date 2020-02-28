BIRMINGHAM - Move over football. Basketball is now on the championship throne in Brundidge.
Steeped in football championship pedigree, Pike County added a basketball championship banner to the school’s legacy Friday.
Behind the dominating play of 6-foot-8 center Andres Burney, the Bulldogs captured the AHSAA Class 3A state title at the BJCC Legacy Arena, downing Lauderdale County 59-45.
It’s Pike County first state crown in a sport other than football, which has five state titles (1988, 1989, 2003, 2005 and 2006). The Bulldogs finished out with a 24-6 record.
“It means a lot being from a football school as we had to go extra to catch up with the teams we had to play,” Pike County Doug Holland said, referring to the sub-par status of Bulldog basketball until recent years. “To finally be the first to win a state title in Pike County basketball means a lot.”
After the win, Bulldog players were quick to remember teammate Reggie Edwards, who was killed in a car accident in December. As the team walked over to receive its championship trophy it did so behind Amaghie Lampley, who was holding up Edwards’ No. 24 jersey.
“Every game was for Reggie,” fellow junior Omar Cumberbatch said. “That is why I cried on the bench. I really miss him. That game was for him.”
Freshman Ian Foster added, “We were on the younger team (JV) together and we always wanted to go the varsity and bring a state championship home, but we lost him before he could be moved up. It was good to win this and dedicate it to him.”
Holland said Edwards, who most knew by his nickname “Peanut,” was an inspiration to the Bulldogs.
“It has been our driving point ever since we lost him,” Holland said. “The thing that bothers me is I never got a chance to let him know we were going to move him up (to varsity).”
One of the main driving forces in Friday’s game was Burney. The senior dominated with a near-triple double, earning 24 points, 21 rebounds and eight blocked shots. He altered at least a half dozen more Tiger shots. He also dished out three assists.
“By far it was his best game because it was when it counted most,” Holland said. “He played well when it matter most on the biggest stage.”
Burney, who came to the state tournament averaging 25 points, 19 rebounds and seven blocks a game, said there wasn’t anything extra in his performance. He finished 8-of-17 from the floor, including 1-of-3 on 3-point attempts, and was 4-of-6 on free throws. Of his 24 rebounds, 19 came on the defensive side.
“That is just how I play,” Burney said. “Coach tells me to play aggressive and that is what I did.”
The Bulldog standout ranked the game up there with his 49-point output against Eufaula earlier this year. He credited hard work to producing such a performance.
“I put in a lot of work over the summer. I don’t think I ever took a day off of basketball,” Burney said. “I played AAU travel ball and during the football season, I was working in the gym. It paid off.”
He came to Pike County as a seventh grader, moving from Florida, and had never played basketball prior to his arrival.
“All I know is one of my assistant coaches came running out to me and said, ‘Coach, there is a kid on campus you have to see,'" Holland said. "I said, ‘Good.’ The coach said he was going to play basketball while he was here. He has put in a lot of work since then.”
Unlike the semifinals when he picked up two quick fouls in the first two minutes, Burney stayed out of foul trouble in the championship. In fact, he never committed a foul in playing all 32 minutes.
“I just kept my hands up and knew which balls to go for (to block),” Burney said.
Foster followed with 14 points for Pike County, hitting 4-of-10 shots and 6-of-10 free throws. Cumberbatch, overcoming first-half foul trouble, added 12 points, all in the second half. He hit 3-of-6 from the floor and 6-of-7 free throws. Mahki Leverette added seven points off the bench.
Lauderdale County, which finished 26-8, was led by Eric Fuqua with 25 points, most off five 3-pointers. He had 13 of his points and three of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter after Pike County built a 20-point lead. Juvonne Shanes added nine points and had a team-high eight rebounds.
Burney was the tournament MVP after scoring 33 points and grabbing 43 rebounds in two games. Cumberbatch and Foster earned all-tournament honors as did Lauderdale County’s Fuqua and Shanes along with Hanceville’s Raiden Morgan.
Burney opened the game’s scoring, knocking down a 3-pointer off the left wing less than a minute in, sparking a 6-0 Bulldog start that also included him making 2-of-4 free throws and Lampley 1-of-2 free throws.
The Bulldogs, as it turned out, wouldn’t trail after the opening surge.
They led 8-4 at the quarter and extended the margin to 14-9 after a Leverette layup off a good pass from Lampley.
Lauderdale County cut the margin to 14-13 off two made free throws and a driving layup off the left baseline by Shanes.
The Bulldogs, though, scored seven straight to pop the lead out to 21-13. Jordan Hobdy scored on a putback, Foster on a fastbreak layup and Leverette on a 3-pointer after a pass from Burney.
Pike County went to the halftime break up 23-18.
The Tigers cut the margin to 25-21 with 4:59 left in the third following a 3-pointer by Luke McIntyre, but the Bulldogs took control from there. They scored 10 straight to seize a 35-21 advantage.
Foster sparked the offensive part with six points, while Burney cleaned up with four defensive rebounds and forced a traveling violation with his presence inside during five straight Tiger possessions.
The Pike County advantage was 39-24 going to the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs built a 20-point lead on with five straight points in the first three minutes of the final quarter.
Lauderdale County had only 8-of-44 field goals made (a frigid 18.1 percent), including 3-of-17 on 3-pointers, to that point, but the Tigers got hot on threes – two from Connor Smith and one from Fuqua – to cut the gap to 46-35 with 3:37 left.
“We watched countless films on them and they were one of the best perimeter shooting teams that we have seen in a while,” Holland said. “Twelve points is nothing for a team like that. They are never out of the game.”
The Bulldogs held off the Tigers behind free throws, hitting 9-of-10 in the final 3:23.
Pike County finished 20-of-49 (40.8 percent) shooting, including 2-of-6 on 3-pointers. The Bulldogs also hit 17-of-25 free throws and won the rebounding battle 44-32.
After its strong fourth-quarter shooting, Lauderdale County ended at 27.6 percent from the floor (16-of-58), including 8-of-25 on 3-pointers. The Tigers finished 5-of-7 at the foul line.
Pike County had 11 turnovers to Lauderdale County’s nine.
