MONTGOMERY – Shortly after Pike County secured a 51-40 win over Dadeville in the Class 3A Southeast Regional championship game, head coach Doug Holland was remembering Reginald Edwards.
“This season was more about just basketball,” Holland said. “We lost a player on the way, so it kind of helped to reset and appreciate life and the time that you have with people’s children.”
Edwards, who was a junior at Pike County, passed away following an automobile accident in late December. He had been playing on the junior varsity team, but was expected to move up to the varsity after the Christmas break.
The Pike County players wear pre-game jerseys with Edwards’ nickname of “Peanut” across the back as a tribute to their fallen teammate. They’ll now pack up those warm-ups and head to Birmingham next week to play in the Final Four for the first time since 2016.
The Bulldogs (22-6) will take on Hanceville (18-12) on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the semifinals at the BJCC Arena. Hanceville advanced to the state tournament by beating Midfield 56-54 in the Northwest Regional on Wednesday.
“It could have went any way the last three minutes,” Holland said of pulling off the win over Dadeville. “We’ve worked hard to get to this point. It’s been an up and down season.”
Both Pike County and Dadeville struggled miserably shooting the basketball in the first half, which the Bulldogs led 19-14 at the break.
Pike County hit just 6-of-34 shots from the field in the opening half, while Dadeville his just 4-of-32 shots.
“I mean, we both have a great defense,” Pike County standout center Andres Burney said. “We had to just overcome the difficulties and just move through it.”
Dadeville's 6-9 junior center P.J. Eason caused the Bulldogs headaches inside the paint with his shot- blocking abilities. Eason swatted 10 shots in the game and grabbed 13 rebounds.
“He was a tough match up – I give it to him,” the 6-foot-8 Burney said.
But Burney, who scored just six points in the first half, took charge at times in the second half and ended the game with 17 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Yet it was a couple of outside shots by eighth grader Markelis Hobdy that ultimately turned the game in the Bulldogs’ favor.
With Dadeville leading 31-29 at the end of the third quarter, Hobdy opened the final period with a 3-pointer to give Pike County the lead.
With the game tied at 33-33, the Bulldogs forced a turnover at midcourt and Jordan Hobdy converted a layup to give Pike County back the lead. Markelis Hobdy then hit another 3-pointer to keep the momentum going.
“That’s one thing we were on the bench saying is that we’ve got to get somebody to hit some outside shots, because he (Eason) was tough to go inside against,” Holland said. “He’s lot longer than he looks when you’re watching film. He caused us a lot of problems inside, so we had to hit some shots from the outside down the stretch to have a chance to win.”
The Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 22-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away in what had been a close contest throughout. Pike County shot 63.6 percent from the field in the final period.
Ian Foster followed Burney in scoring for Pike County with 13 points.
Burney, who finished the two regional tournament games with 45 points, 38 rebounds and 12 blocked shots, was named the tournament MVP and was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Omar Cumberbatch and Jordan Hobdy.
Cumberbatch had 10 rebounds in the game and Jordan Hobdy pulled down nine. The Bulldogs outrebounded Dadeville 53-35.
Dadeville (19-8) was led by Jay Patrick with 16 points.
“One thing we talked about is we thought we gave them too much space to shoot the ball in the first half,” Holland said. “We talked about pushing up and making them create whatever they get off the dribble. We were letting them shoot the ball way too easy.”
Burney smiled when asked about making it to the Final Four.
“I’m very excited,” Burney said. “All the hard work and dedication we put into the gym – all the hours – I didn’t even take any breaks over the Thanksgiving holidays or nothing like that. So it’s really great to see that it paid off.”
