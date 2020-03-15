Pike Liberal Arts won the Macon-East Tournament for the third time in four years, taking the title with a 7-6 win over the host Knights late Saturday night.
The Patriots won all four of their tournament games, beating Hooper Academy 4-3, Escambia Academy 5-0 and Macon-East 6-1 prior to the final over the Knights.
In the final-game win, Drew Nelson was 3-for-4 with a pair of run-scoring singles and a double. Davis Allen was 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI ground out and Jayden Jordan was 2-for-3 with a double.
Also for Pike Lib, Mayes White had a run-scoring single, Austin Spivey a RBI sacrifice fly and Levi Sikes added a RBI groundout in the sixth inning, a big insurance run as it turned out as Macon-East scored a run in the seventh to pull to within one.
J.D. Wilson earned the pitching win, scattering six hits and working around five Patriot errors to give up five runs, but only one earned. He struck out two. Press Jefcoat picked up a save, working the final two innings and allowing just one run and one hit, while striking out three.
