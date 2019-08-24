Chip Faircloth scored on the first play of Pike’s second overtime possession and Scott Taylor Renfroe, whose overtime field goal forced the double OT, drilled the extra point to help the Patriots beat Morgan Academy 34-27 in their weather-delayed season opener Saturday night.
The game was interrupted Friday night with Pike leading 3-0 late in the first quarter.
Morgan scored at the 10:06 mark of the second period to lead 7-3.
Drew Nelson then threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Jordan that put the Patriots back up 10-7 with 7:16 left in the first half.
Then one play after the Patriots recovered a Morgan fumble, Nelson hit Davis Allen for 34 yards and a touchdown for a 17-7 lead with 4:17 left in the quarter.
Morgan cut it down to 17-14 in the final minute of the first half with a 3-yard run.
Nelson hit Allen again for 93 yards and a TD with 9:27 left in the game.
Morgan answered with a 1-yard TD run with five minutes remaining, cutting its deficit to 24-21. Morgan then tied it up on a 30-yard field goal at the end of regular to force the force overtime.
Morgan took a lead with a field goal, but Renfroe tied the game again at 27-all to set up the second OT.
After Faircloth’s go-ahead TD, the Patriots defense held to preserve a hard-fought road victory.
McCoy, Jenkins lead Samson in loss to Geneva County
Hayden McCoy threw for 162 yards and Trad Jenkins rushed for 131 yards and both rushed for two scores for Samson on Friday, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers fell to county rival Geneva County 54-37.
McCoy completed 9 of 14 passes in earning his 162 yards throwing. He also rushed for 48 yards on 10 carries with the two TD tosses. Jenkins scored 15 times to amass his 131 yards. In addition to his two rushing scores, he added a two-point conversion run.
Braxton Brooks rushed for 104 yards on 13 carries and added the other Tiger touchdown.
